Ranking 5 best centre-backs in the Premier League in 2021

The English Premier League has seen an impressive influx of talent recently due to their high spending power. Only in England can clubs afford to spend over £50 million on defenders as Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have done recently.

The English Premier League attracts most of the world's best players

Over the years, the English Premier League has been a choice destination for some of the world’s best defenders, and this year was no different. 4-time Champions league and World Cup winner Raphael Varane moved to Manchester United, and Liverpool signed top prospect Ibrahim Konate in two of the biggest defensive transfers of 2021 in the Premier League.

With the increasing amount of quality players in the league, it is expected that the performance levels will also get better.

On that note, here are the five best centre-backs in the Premier League in 2021.

#5 John Stones- Manchester City

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

A few months before 2021, it was inconceivable to think John Stones would play a starring role for Manchester City in 2021. The defender struggled for minutes and consistency at the tail end of 2020, and was penciled in as one of the players the club had to move on.

The defender made only 11 of his 35 appearances in the 2020-21 season prior to January 2021, before returning to displace Aymeric Laporte in January.

Manchester City have kept 18 clean sheets in Stones' 34 appearances in 2021. The defender has re-established himself as one of the leading ball-playing centre-backs in the Premier League alongside Ruben Dias.

Stones took his excellent form from the second half of last season to Euro 2020, where he played in every single match for the Three Lions.

#4 Wesley Fofana - Leicester City

Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Young French defender Wesley Fofana was such a revelation for Leicester City after joining the club from Saint-Etienne. The 21-year-old central defender quickly established himself as one of the best youngsters in the Premier League for Leicester City as they kept up with the league's big boys.

Fofana made 3.5 clearances and 2.2 interceptions per game for the Foxes. He also completed 1.9 tackles per game in the Premier League for Leicester City last season. The centre-back suffered a serious leg fracture in a pre-season match against Villarreal, ending his year in August.

Despite his injury, the Frenchman has been linked with a move to European champions Chelsea, signifying his impressive form in 2021.

