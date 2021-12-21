Ranking the 5 best defenders in the Premier League right now based on ratings

The Premier League has always seen defenders play an influential role in the final outcome. May it be a team battling relegation or a team fighting for the title, the man at the back will always remain vital.

Premier League greats like John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Sol Campbell, Nemanja Vidic and many others have set high standards for game-play to be met. With the increasing competition, it is always going to be a task for the defenders to live up to.

The Premier League is blessed with quality defenders

The 2021-22 Premier League season has witnessed some wonderful defensive performances. Modern-day football has increased the contribution of defenders in front of goal and it is certainly a delight to watch.

Manchester City remain the only club in the Premier League this season not to concede in double digits. It has not been easy defending, yet some defenders have performed at a very high level. On that note, let's take a look at the top defensive players based on the ratings.

Note: Minimum 12 appearances are considered. All ratings are as per WhoScored

#5 James Tarkowski (Burnley - 7.12)

James Tarkowski has been one of the most consistent defenders in the Premier League in the past five years. His presence at the back has been crucial for Burnley.

Despite the Clarets struggling this season, James Tarkowski has managed to put in some good performances. His aerial abilities combined with his good reading of the game make him a very handy defender to have in the team.

Matchday365 @Matchday365 James Tarkowski has blocked 5 more shots than any other player across Europe this season 🚫 James Tarkowski has blocked 5 more shots than any other player across Europe this season 🚫 https://t.co/4tXbT1mSLv

The English defender has also been effective in contributing in attack as he has scored once and recorded two assists in the Premier League this season. He will have to play a massive role in helping Burnley get out of the relegation zone by the end of the season.

#4 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool - 7.17)

The importance of Virgil van Dijk to the Liverpool team just cannot be undermined. The Dutchman has been a phenomenal player while playing for the Reds with the reliability he provides at the back.

Using his tall and strong physique, Virgil van Dijk is always an asset in the air. His smart reading of the game and timely tackling provides a lot of comfort to his teammates. Not just that, the Dutch centre-back is quite a lethal threat from set-pieces.

The Red 🔴 Johnsen @JohnsenStle @VirgilvDijk Virgil Van Dijk has NEVER LOST a Premier League game home at Anfield, since he joined the club in 2018. The BEST Defender in the World 🌎 #YNWA Virgil Van Dijk has NEVER LOST a Premier League game home at Anfield, since he joined the club in 2018. The BEST Defender in the World 🌎 #YNWA 🔴 @VirgilvDijk https://t.co/pdfZh2CYco

Virgil van Dijk has done quite well in the Premier League this season and has already scored and assisted once. His form will play a significant role in Liverpool's attempt to win the league title this season.

