Ranking the 5 best forwards in Serie A this season (2020/21)

It was a Serie A season that packed surprises aplenty. Juventus' firm foothold at the top has perished and their dreams of winning a tenth consecutive Serie A title have been dashed. Inter Milan have become the champions of Italy and they have looked by far the strongest side in the country.

Serie A has a reputation for being home to some of the most tactically intelligent and technically accomplished players. With more teams choosing to adopt an expansive style of football, we are starting to see the technical qualities of several individuals.

Serie A has some of the best forwards in Europe

Lazio's Ciro Immobile was the recipient of the European Golden Shoe in 2020. Even this season, we have seen several exceptional individuals contributing prolifically to the attacking side of things. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best forwards in Serie A this season (2020/21).

#5 Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne led Napoli's late resurgence from the front. The Partenopei will feel hard done after a draw on the last day of the season against Hellas Verona cost them a place in the UEFA Champions League.

Insigne was Napoli's best player in the 2020/21 season and operating down the left flank, he caused problems for defenders with his pace, trickery and incredible technical ability. He loves to bomb down the left-wing before cutting in and testing the goalkeeper from the edge of the area.

The 29-year-old scored 19 goals and provided seven assists in 35 appearances this season. He is yet to sign a contract extension and is tipped to leave Napoli in the summer. Napoli will miss their captain immensely if he decides to seek greener pastures as he has been the decisive factor in plenty of their matches this season.

#4 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

Ciro Immobile could not exactly replicate his form from the 2019-20 season this time around. He had scored 36 goals in 37 Serie A appearances in 2019-20 to win the European Golden Shoe. That number has almost halved this term but it has still been a good season for Lazio's main man.

Immobile missed four spot-kicks this season and he will rue those missed opportunities as a couple of them could have helped swing those games in Lazio's favour. Lazio finished sixth in the table and Immobile finished the Serie A season with 20 goals and six assists.

