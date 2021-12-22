Ranking the 5 best French footballers this year (2021)

France have an embarrassment of riches at their disposal across positions. French players have enjoyed great success in club and international football, especially in the last few years.

Didier Deschamps' men won their second title at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia three years ago. Although they failed to accomplish the World Cup-Euro double this year, France added the UEFA Nations League title to their kitty.

Many top French players have played key roles for their clubs in major domestic leagues and European football this year. On that note, here's a look at the five best French players this year:

#5 Paul Pogba

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba is one of the most talented midfielders in the game at the moment. However, the Frenchman has largely failed to replicate his national team heroics in club football.

That explains why the 28-year-old's stint at Manchester United has been a mixed bag of sorts. Pogba has never really set the stage on fire at Old Trafford, despite his undeniable quality and ability.

The Frenchman seemed set to correct that anomaly this campaign, racking up seven assists in his first four league games, including four in his first.

However, Pogba inexplicably went off the boil after a blistering start. He is currently out of action after sustaining an injury while on international duty.

The Frenchman has featured prominently for France this year, playing 12 competitive games. He scored a stunner in the Round of 16 defeat at Euro 2020 to Switzerland.

With Pogba yet to agree a contract extension with United, it remains to be seen if he will stay at Old Trafford beyond next summer.

#4 Jules Kounde

France centre-back Jules Kounde has starred for Sevilla this year.

Jules Kounde is one of the most sought-after centre-backs in the game right now. The 23-year-old has been a solid performer for Sevilla since his arrival at the Andalusian club two summers ago.

A quintessential ball-playing defender, the diminutive Kounde has a passing accuracy that would put many top midfielders to shame.

OptaJose @OptaJose 98.7% - Jules Koundé 🇫🇷 has completed 98.7% of his passes against Atlético de Madrid (78/79), his best passing accuracy in a game for @SevillaFC_ENG in all competitions (minimum five minutes played). Leader. 98.7% - Jules Koundé 🇫🇷 has completed 98.7% of his passes against Atlético de Madrid (78/79), his best passing accuracy in a game for @SevillaFC_ENG in all competitions (minimum five minutes played). Leader. https://t.co/ZQqUQr8p6t

Thanks to his imperious exploits, Kounde earned his first French call-up this year. The Frenchman has played six games for Les Bleus, including two in their victorious Nations League campaign.

With his stock on the rise, many top clubs are in the fray for Kounde's services. It's only a matter of time before the talented Frenchman moves to a bigger club.

