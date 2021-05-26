Create
Notifications
×

Ranking the 5 best goalkeepers in La Liga this season (2020/21)

Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid
Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Top 5 / Top 10

The 2020/21 La Liga season was arguably the most exciting one we've had in a long time. It is quite unfortunate that the fans weren't able to witness it. Atletico Madrid were able to beat Real Madrid and Barcelona in the title race and they have now been crowned La Liga champions. It is their first Spanish top-flight title since the 2013-14 season.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and even Sevilla gave them a run for their money as far as the title race was concerned. But the Rojiblancos had just enough steam to cross the finish line, win the title and upset the trend in La Liga.

La Liga has some world-class goalkeepers

It is interesting to note that once again it is the team with the strongest defence that has won the league. While defenders have played a major role this season, the contributions of goalkeepers cannot be overlooked.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five goalkeepers from the 2020/21 La Liga season.

#5 Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Real Sociedad v Deportivo AlavÃ©s - La Liga Santander
Real Sociedad v Deportivo Alavés - La Liga Santander

After a slightly inconsistent outing in the 2019/20 season, Real Sociedad's Alex Remiro has become the club's first-choice goalkeeper. He has been one of the architects behind Sociedad's early surge in La Liga this term. Remiro conceded only 38 goals from 38 appearances this term.

Six of those came in a single game against Barcelona and that has definitely gone a long way towards ruining his numbers. He has saved 65% of the shots he faced in the La Liga this season and made a total of 66 saves. The Spaniard has kept 14 cleansheets this term.

Remiro also saved one of the five penalties he faced this season. The 26-year-old has room for improvement though. While he is good with the ball at his feet and helps kickstart Sociedad's attacks with his impressive distribution, Remiro ought to be more commanding in his box and improve his shot-parrying ability.

#4 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander
FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have not had a great season given their high standards. But in light of the circumstances, they did a pretty decent job and the majority of the credit for that goes to Lionel Messi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Ter Stegen missed quite a few games this season after suffering a knee injury in December. He still made 32 appearances in the La Liga and kept 11 cleansheets. Due to the high-profile nature of his job, his mistakes often tend to get amplified and constant comparisons with Manuel Neuer has certainly taken the focus away from his world-class abilities.

The German international kept 11 cleansheets this term. He made a total of 75 saves, keeping out 71% of the shots that came his way. Ter Stegen was not great at penalties though and has conceded all three of the spot-kicks he had to face.

1 / 2 NEXT
Published 1 hr ago
comments icon
La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid CF Football Atletico Madrid Football Thibaut Courtois Jan Oblak Ronald Koeman Zinedine Zidane Diego Simeone
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी