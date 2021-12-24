Ranking the 5 best left-wingers of 2021

Wingers might just be the most watchable players on a football pitch. They are involved in the most exciting parts of the game. Wingers are tasked with taking players on, beating them, whipping in crosses or stepping into dangerous areas from where they could score.

Wingers can be largely be of two types. One is the old-fashioned out-and-out wide forward who makes a beeline to the byline before whipping in crosses into the box. There are also inverted wingers who like to cut in from the flanks and attack the box.

They are usually pacy customers with excellent technical ability. Wingers are usually good with the ball at their feet and will have an array of tricks up their sleeve.

We have seen several legendary left-wingers in the modern era like Franck Ribery, Ryan Giggs, Eden Hazard and Ronaldinho to name a few. Even Cristiano Ronaldo used to thrive as a left-winger during his prime years.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best left-wingers of 2021.

#5 Raheem Sterling (England/Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling has not exactly been at his best in 2021. He has suffered dips in form and has not been as consistent for club and country as he used to be. But the 27-year-old is still nearly unplayable when he is in the mood.

He fell down the pecking order at Manchester City following the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer. However, Sterling has been able to earn his starting berth back after producing a string of impressive performances in recent weeks.

Sterling scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens in the 2020-21 season. He has seven goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances in the ongoing campaign.

The winger was a standout performer for England in their run to the finals of Euro 2020, scoring three goals and providing an assist in seven appearances. Sterling's burst of pace, quick feet and technical qualities make him one of the best wingers in all of Europe.

#4 Leroy Sane (Germany/Bayern Munich)

Leroy Sane is one of the quickest wingers in the world. The left-footed attacker's electric pace and decision-making in the final third have made him a very important player for Bayern Munich.

Sane didn't hit the heights expected of him during the 2020-21 season. He had a rather modest tally of 10 goals and 12 assists in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians last term.

But Sane has been in prime form this season and has already scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in just 26 appearances so far. The German international is very proficient in a technical sense.

His link-up play, ability to dribble past opponents and keep his cool inside the final third make him a huge threat down the left wing.

