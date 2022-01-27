Ranking the 5 best Liverpool players right now based on ratings

Liverpool have once again been in great form in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season. The Reds have won 48 points in 22 games in the Premier League this campaign.

With a game in hand, they are still nine points away from league leaders and defending champions Manchester City. It is an uphill task but with the quality of players they have, surely they cannot be written off in the title race.

Liverpool have some of the best Premier League players

Despite having their key players at AFCON right now, Liverpool have managed to get the desired results. Their attacking and direct gameplay has been a delight to watch and will help them in fighting for the title.

The Reds have seen some fine performances from their players, which has helped them compete at the highest level. Without further ado, let's take a look at their best players right now, who have made at least 10 appearances this season.

Note: All stats are as per WhoScored

#5 Joel Matip (7.19)

Joel Matip is one of the finest dribblers in the Premier League right now

Liverpool have a strong backline and although Virgil van Dijk is the most-talked about defender, Joel Matip's contributions have been equally important. Ever since the Brazilian signed for the Reds in 2016 from Schalke 04, he has slowly but surely become a valuable player for them.

His partnership with van Dijk has been crucial this season. Matip's smart reading of the game, impressive tackling and composure have helped restrict the opposition time and again. His progressive carries from the backline have been a delight to watch as they help trigger an attack more often than not.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"His dribbling is incredible, the braveness he has to do it and also to keep the ball as close as he can is incredible – that's a quality of his. If that goal happens, then I'll be very happy for him." Virgil van Dijk on Joël Matip:

For a defender, Matip has been quite productive with his passing and dribbling this season. He needs to stay fit and help Liverpool put up a strong fight for the title.

#4 Sadio Mane (7.22)

Sadio Mane is currently at AFCON playing for Senegal

Sadio Mane is in his sixth season with Liverpool and it's safe to say he's been a massive asset for them. His dribbling skills combined with his goal-scoring abilities have been very productive for the Reds.

The Senegalese has scored eight goals and registered one assist in 20 appearances in the Premier League this season. It hasn't been one of his best seasons so far, yet his contributions have been vital for the Reds. Mane has had the third-most shots on target (21) this season.

B/R Football @brfootball



He's the third African player to reach that milestone after Didier Drogba and Mo Salah Sadio Mane scores his 100th Premier League goal

He also has the third-most carries into the penalty area (40) this campaign. Post returning from AFCON, Mane will look to straightaway help out the Merseyside club in their bid to fight for the title.

