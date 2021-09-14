Ranking the five best managers in the UEFA Champions League currently (2021)

The UEFA Champions League will make its highly anticipated return this week. Fans can't wait to feel the drive, passion and excitement that comes with watching their favorite clubs battle one another in Europe's elite tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and a host of other top superstars will be looking to step up and steal the highlights. Of course, managers will also get a fair share of the attention when they take to the sidelines to inspire their teams to victories.

32 managers will lock horns in an intense tactical battle in the Champions League this season. While some are relatively new to the business, others have established themselves among the finest in the game over the last few seasons.

This has inspired us to compare these tacticians against one another and come up with a list of five names that stand out from the rest. They are as follows:

#5 Julian Nagelsmann

One of the youngest managers in Europe

Julian Nagelsmann has had an explosive rise in his managerial career. At just 34 years of age, the German is already managing one of the best teams in Europe - Bayern Munich.

Prior to his move to Allianz Stadium, the tactician had enjoyed spectacular spells with Bundesliga sides Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig. He helped Hoffenheim finish fourth in the league table in the 2016/2017 season before announcing himself in Europe by leading Leipzig to last year's Champions League semifinals.

Julian Nagelsmann was appointed Bayern Munich manager this summer and he's already led the Bavarians to claim the German Super Cup. With his tactical intelligence and ability to bring the best out of his team, it is only a matter of time before delivers a trophy fest at Allianz Stadium. Europe surely has to watch out for this man.

#4 Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea last season

Thomas Tuchel needs no introduction. The Chelsea manager made history in the Champions League last season, leading the Blues to an odd-defying triumph in Europe's elite tournament.

With the arrivals of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez this summer, Tuchel now has an even stronger team to compete across all fronts. The Blues will be looking to become the second side after Real Madrid to defend the Champions League under the new format.

If domestic form is anything to go by, the Londoners appear ready for the challenges that lie ahead. They've won three and drawn one of their four Premier League games so far this season. The Blues will be hoping to maintain that form when they kickstart their european campaign against Zenit on Tuesday.

