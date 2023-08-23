Ranking the 5 best managers in world football at the moment

In modern football, a manager shoulders a multi-faceted role that goes way beyond just their tactical prowess. They operate in a high-pressure environment and in addition to formulating game strategies, they are also tasked with orchestrating team cohesion and morale.

They are regularly faced with high-stakes scenarios and their decisions can sway the outcome of a match or the direction of a campaign. Being tactically adept is not enough as managers also need to find ways to instil a winning mentality in their players to sustain success.

A manager is ultimately a central figure in any football club. They design a club's route to the top whilst also keeping the morale high and making the best out of the resources available to them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best managers in world football at the moment.

#5 Jurgen Klopp

Britain Soccer Premier League

Jurgen Klopp endured a rather forgettable 2022-23 season with Liverpool. However, it would be reductive to assess a manager who has achieved so much in recent years by his worst campaig. Klopp has done an incredible job at Liverpool over the past eight years.

Whilst some of his peers have had an abundance of wealth to fall back on, the German manager has had to do with limited resources. He still managed to build a team that won all major trophies over the years. Klopp has also been able to transform relatively lesser-known players into superstars during his time at Anfield.

He is a tactically adept manager whose style of play is characterized by high-intensity pressing, rapid transitions and dynamic attacking flair. Additionally, Klopp is also an excellent man-manager and players are willing to give it their all on the pitch for him.

#4 Mikel Arteta

Britain Soccer Premier League

Mikel Arteta silenced his critics and Arsenal muzzled their doubters with their impressive showings in the Premier League last term. That's perhaps also the reason why Arteta deserves to be given his flowers. Nobody expected the Gunners to be as good as they were last season.

After all, they had endured a poor end to the 2021-22 Premier League season, finishing outside the top four and failing to book a Champions League berth. But they bounced back admiringly last term, playing possession-based attacking football with a swagger that was missing at the Emirates for a long time.

Arteta managed to get all his players on the same page and Arsenal stayed at the top of the Premier League table for 248 days in the 2022-23 season. Unfortunately, they capitulated in the final stretch of the campaign and were beaten to the league title by Manchester City.

But Arteta is tipped to consolidate on their performances from last term and take the Gunners to new heights in the near future.

#3 Carlo Ancelotti

Spain Soccer La Liga

Throughout his managerial career, Carlo Ancelotti has been highly regarded for his tactical astuteness and adaptability. Always rocking a calm demeanour on the sidelines, the Italian manager possesses a unique ability to manage star-studded squads whilst fostering a harmonious atmosphere in the dressing room.

Ancelotti has showcased his tactical versatility by achieving success with various clubs. He gauges the qualities of his players and his squad and tailors strategies to suit their strengths. Ancelotti guided Real Madrid to the La Liga and Champions League titles in the 2021-22 season.

He is the most decorated manager in the history of the Champions League, having won the title four times as a coach.

#2 Sarina Wiegman

WWCup Spain England Soccer

England Lionesses' coach Sarina Wiegman has become one of the most sought-after managers in the world following the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Although England fell to Spain in the finals, Wiegman's credentials as one of the finest coaches in the world were left unblemished.

The World Cup showdown with Spain represented Wiegman's fourth straight major women's international final. She reached her first two successive major tournament finals with the Dutch women's team. Wiegman then took charge of the England women's team in 2021 and has repeated that feat.

She has made it to the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup twice and won the UEFA Women's Championship twice as well. Her teams have regularly been praised not only for their effectiveness in cup competitions but also for their attractive playing styles.

Wiegman is currently being linked with the Netherlands men's football team. Additionally, she is reportedly being considered a top candidate to take charge of the England men's football team whenever Gareth Southgate steps down.

#1 Pep Guardiola

Britain Soccer Premier League

Pep Guardiola epitomizes managerial brilliance in modern football. He is widely regarded as a visionary who blends tactical acumen with innovative ideas. In doing so, he has played a role in revolutionizing the beautiful game's landscape.

Guardiola consistently elicits the best out of his players and also builds teams that play intricate possession-based football whilst being extremely dynamic in attack. The Spanish coach has raked in plenty of silverware throughout his managerial career.

Guiding Manchester City to the continental treble in the 2022-23 season is arguably his greatest achievement yet. Whilst he is blessed with abundant resources, he has to be given credit for using it ever so judiciously and making sure the results are delivered on the pitch.