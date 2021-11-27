Ranking the 5 best managers in world football right now (2021)

Managers have become more popular than ever in modern football. Seeing the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Diego Simeone dominating the headlines every week is a thing of pure beauty. No wonder the number of former footballers taking into management has increased in recent years.

As it stands, the football world is blessed with numerous world-class managers. They are busy making history by inspiring their respective teams to win trophies and reach major milestones. With their incredible styles of play, tactics and personality, these tacticians have won the hearts of many over the last couple of years.

It's such a Herculean task to rank the top managers in the football world at the moment, considering the number of names that come to mind. But we've managed to come up with a list of the top tacticians in the sport right now. This list is inspired by their performances, records and achievements over the course of the year. They are as follows:

#5 Diego Simeone

Diego Simeone inspired Atletico Madrid to La Liga triumph last season

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is without doubt one of the top tacticians in the football world at the moment. Known for his tenacity, aggressiveness and defensive-minded approach, the Argentine continues to be a shining light at the Wanda Metropolitano.

He made history by leading the Rojiblancos to end Barcelona and Real Madrid's stranglehold on La Liga last season. His team won the trophy with an impressive 86 points from 38 games, recording 26 victories, eight draws and four defeats.

Diego Simeone's men have kicked off their title defense in 2021-22. They currently occupy fourth position in the table, having earned 26 points from their first 13 games in the Spanish top flight so far.

#4 Hansi Flick

The Germany manager has won all his games in charge of the national team so far

Hansi Flick replaced Joachim Low as the manager of the German national team earlier this summer. The 56-year-old was appointed following his incredible outing with Bayern Munich. With the Bavarians, he won the Bundesliga title and the German Super Cup last season.

Since taking charge of the national team, Hansi Flick has won all seven matches he's overseen so far. That included a thumping 9-0 victory over Liechtenstein and a 6-0 hammering of Armenia in October.

Hansi Flick has secured Germany's qualification into the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022. It goes without saying that his team is one of the favorites heading into the tournament next year. There are not many managers who can compare with the 56-year-old in world football right now.

