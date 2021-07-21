Ranking the 5 best Manchester United players in the last decade

Manchester United were not at their very best last decade, often struggling despite having experienced managers at their helm.

However, the Old Trafford outfit still managed to win titles, including the Premier League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. Some world-class players played for the club, and it now looks like the club finally have a plan under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bruno Fernandes's impact has been humongous, but the Portuguese superstar only joined the club in January 2020, so he has been excluded for that reason. On that note, here's a look at the five best Manchester United players in the last decade.

#5 Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia was a consistent presence at Manchester United in the last decade, initially operating as a right winger then spending his latter years as a right-back.

Valencia joined Manchester United from Wigan Athletic in 2009 for nearly £17 million, having made his name as a pacy winger. The Ecuador international impressed with his performances on the wing, but the arrival of Louis van Gaal saw Valencia getting moved to right-back.

The former Villarreal man made 339 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, scoring 25 goals and providing 62 assists.

He was the club's captain during his final season with the Old Trafford outfit before departing in 2019. He won the Premier League twice and the Europa League once during his time with the club.

#4 Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford, who made his Manchester United debut in 2015, has come a long way since then.

A gifted player, Rashford made an immediate impact on his debut against Midtjylland, scoring two goals against the Danish side in a UEFA Europa League game. The England international has made 271 appearances for Manchester United, scoring 88 goals and providing 57 assists.

Rashford is regarded as one of the best young players in the world, and has made a considerable impact off the field as well with his charitable work. The 23-year old is a bonafide star and Manchester United's primary attacker.

