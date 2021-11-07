Ranking the 5 best midfielders under the age of 25 in the Premier League

The Premier League is stacked with some of the most valuable young players around Europe. They have settled in the English top-flight seamlessly, despite it being considered the most competitive league.

In the Premier League, no one is guaranteed a permanent start as long as they are not in the best form. That pressure has contributed to the churning out of big performances from many youngsters.

Premier League is home to several promising midfielders

The Premier League is full of promising talent in every position, but in particular some midfielders are being raved about more than others. They have all become a vital cog for their respective sides.

Their performances speak in their favor, the stats support them and their gaffers trust them not to let their side down. Here are the five best midfielders in the Premier League under the age of 25 right now

Note: Midfielders aged 25 are not considered on this list.

#5 Emile Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe is justifying his No.10 Arsenal jersey

The Premier League already has Kevin De Bruyne and there is no denying his quality. However, the English top-flight now has its very own 'Croydon De Bruyne' according to Arsenal fans. Emile Smith Rowe has become such an important asset for Mikel Arteta in the Premier League that he is definitely their first name on the team sheet.

The comparisons to Robert Pires have only gone on to prove that the ceiling for the Arsenal graduate could indeed be the sky. His ability to play between the lines and to play on the half turn has added fluidity and a free flow to Arsenal's ball progression.

The 21-year old has been utilized both behind the centre-forward and on the wings and has been equally effective. Smith Rowe has contributed to Arsenal playing their good old one-touch football again. His work rate without the ball is impressive too and he is one of the most graceful players while sprinting with the ball at his feet.

After integrating him into the squad last season, Arteta is now bearing the fruit of the Arsenal youngster's ability. Last season, he notched up two goals and six assists in 20 Premier League appearances. He is just one goal contribution away from that tally, having scored three and assisted two so far this season.

He is yet to be given his first senior England call-up but Gareth Southgate admits Smith Rowe is posing a selection headache. Arsenal's No.10 has committed his long-term future to the club and signed a new contract in July.

#4 Youri Tielemans

Tielemans has been Leicester's best player alongside Jamie Vardy

Leicester City's standards haven't been as high as they were last season in the Premier League. They have already lost five games out of 10 and sit 12th in the table. However, one man who hasn't dropped his standards one bit is Youri Tielemans.

It has been unfortunate that the Belgian has been on the losing side more times than he deserves. A symbol of his consistency is evident in the fact that he has started for the Foxes in 66 consecutive Premier League games since 1st January 2020. Leicester's Mr. reliable has attempted the third-most number of passes in the league with 542.

He has been the orchestrator for Brendan Rogers' side so often in the Premier League and the end product of his game has only made him indispensable. He has scored thrice and assisted twice in 10 Premier League games this term.

Tielemans has an eye for a pass and is always spotting the movement of Jamie Vardy and fellow forwards. He has already created 14 chances for his side in the Premier League this season.

Everything in the Foxes' midfield flows through Tielemans. He has been nominated for the Premier League Player of the Month award (October). With every passing man of the match performance, it looks likely that Tielemans could leave Leicester City for a bigger club.

