Ranking the 5 best midfielders in Premier League right now based on ratings

The English Premier League has been home to many legendary midfielders. Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira and the likes have graced the league over the years.

Currently, the Premier League has quite a few quality midfielders, but not all have been in prime form this season. Some though have been quite influential and are leading their respective teams with aplomb.

Premier League @premierleague Things are heating up at the 🔝 👀 Things are heating up at the 🔝 👀 https://t.co/uPJcW8pYCM

In this article, we will take a look at the five best midfielders in the Premier League right now based on current form and WhoScored ratings.

Note: Rankings are based on the first 15 Premier League gameweeks.

#5 Declan Rice (7.34)

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been one of the prime reasons behind his club's consistent performances this season. The Hammers are fourth in the league. Rice, who is currently the fifth-best Premier League midfielder as per WhoScored ratings, has had a huge hand to play in it.

The England international has led West Ham in all of their Premier League matches. He has attracted attention from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea once again. Rice has one goal and three assists to his name in 15 games this season.

He has been strong defensively, making two interceptions per match on average, on top of 2.5 tackles. Rice has also won 5.5 duels per game so far in the Premier League. More of the same from 22-year-old is what David Moyes will want.

#4 Conor Gallagher (7.46)

Burnley v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher is currently the fourth-best Premier League midfielder as per WhoScored ratings. The 21-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, has been highly impressive for the Eagles and looks highly likely to be called up to the Blues' first team next season.

Playing mostly as a central midfielder, Gallagher has scored four goals and provided three assists in the Premier League so far. He has put in consistent performances from the middle of the park, playing 1.7 key passes per match.

The youngster hasn't shied away from shooting either, trying 1.9 shots per game, 0.8 of which are on target. On the defensive front, Gallagher has made 2.7 tackles per game so far in the Premier League.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Conor Gallagher ‘not expecting to return to Chelsea in January from Crystal Palace loan transfer’ despite injury crisis. Conor Gallagher ‘not expecting to return to Chelsea in January from Crystal Palace loan transfer’ despite injury crisis. https://t.co/Uva2asPMB2

