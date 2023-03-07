Ranking the 5 best players under the age of 28 in the world right now (March 2023)

Footballers typically undergo significant development during their 20s, both physically and mentally. This is a critical period for honing their skills and mastering the technical aspects of the game, as well as building the stamina and endurance required to perform at a professional level.

In addition to physical training, many footballers also benefit from working with coaches and mentors who can provide guidance and support as they navigate the competitive world of professional sports.

By the end of their 20s, many footballers have established themselves as top players and leaders within their teams, setting them up for continued success in their careers.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players under the age of 28 in the world right now (March 2023).

#5 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Final

Marcus Rashford is one of the most in-form forwards in the game right now. His ability to make runs in behind the defense is second to none and once Rashford beats a defender, it is nearly impossible to catch up with him.

Rashford has been on a roll since the World Cup break and played a massive role in Manchester United's Carabao Cup triumph this term. His form has also helped United recover from an early slump to sit third in the Premier League table.

In 40 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this season, the 25-year-old has scored 25 goals and provided nine assists.

#4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is undoubtedly the breakout star of the 2022-23 season. Kvaratskhelia was not a familiar figure in the sport at the start of the season, but now he is rapidly becoming a superstar.

Kvaratskhelia's exceptional technical qualities, consistency and feel for the game have helped transform Napoli into a footballing powerhouse this term. They have a 15-point lead at the top of the La Liga table right now.

In 27 appearances across all competitions so far this season, Kvaratskhelia has scored 12 goals and provided 15 assists.

#3 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

US Sassuolo v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Victor Osimhen has truly announced his arrival this season. The Nigeria international has been an absolute menace thanks to his blistering pace and composed finishing this term. He has been in sublime form for the Partenopei and has made it to the radar of several European giants.s

Osimhen's exploits are very likely to fire Napoli to Serie A glory this season. He is in his third season with Napoli and the 24-year-old looks destined to have a great career.

In 26 appearances across all competitions for Luciano Spalletti's side so far this term, Osimhen has scored 21 goals and provided four assists.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“It’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum, Serie A is in one of top five leagues in the world and it’s an amazing feeling for me”. Victor Osimhen: “I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League one day”“It’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum, Serie A is in one of top five leagues in the world and it’s an amazing feeling for me”. Victor Osimhen: “I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League one day” 🔵🇳🇬 #transfers“It’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum, Serie A is in one of top five leagues in the world and it’s an amazing feeling for me”. https://t.co/dPuE3rbTfm

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Erling Haaland has been in phenomenal goalscoring form for years now. He joined Manchester City last summer and took the Premier League by storm, scoring as many as three hat-tricks in his first eight appearances in the competition.

Haaland is a fox-in-the box and a physically dominant marksman who is difficult to keep at bay. Although he has come under a bit of criticism for his lack of involvement in the build-up, Haaland has the qualities to work on it and improve that aspect of his game.

In 34 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, Haaland has scored 33 goals and provided five assists.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe almost single-handedly fired France to a second successive FIFA World Cup triumph last year. However, even a hat-trick in the final against Argentina did not suffice but Mbappe went home with the Golden Ball.

He has been in phenomenal form for Paris Saint-Germain as well this season. The Frenchman just cannot seem to stop scoring and is the top scorer in Ligue 1 right now. WIth his goal against Nantes in PSG's latest Ligue 1 win, Mbappe has now become the club's all-time leading scorer (201 goals).

In 30 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this term, Mbappe has scored 30 goals and provided eight assists.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi was seriously impressed by Mbappe's World Cup final performance 🤝 Messi was seriously impressed by Mbappe's World Cup final performance 🤝 https://t.co/6VsqOSCT9Z

