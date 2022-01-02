Ranking the 5 best players in December 2021

2021 has been yet another testing year for the human race. Trials and trepidation were in abundance and a steady stream of footballing action definitely helped us keep our spirits up. 2021 was in fact rich in action as games across club and international levels came thick and fast.

December is usually a very packed month for footballers. While most leagues close up shop for the last week, the Premier League tucks in an extra game or two during that time. While it might be a little harsh on players as they don't get to spend Christmas with their families, it is still great news for fans.

There was plenty of exhilarating footballing action in the month of December. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players from the month of December.

#5 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Jack Grealish was one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League last season. It was predictable that one of the big clubs was going to swoop in for him in the summer of 2021. Manchester City knocked on Aston Villa's door and paid them €117 million for his services.

Naturally, Sterling fell down the pecking order. But Grealish couldn't exactly take the opportunity with the scruff of its neck. This allowed Sterling to regain his place in the starting XI. But don't get us wrong though. Sterling had to earn it back.

He had a great December. In six games across all competitions, Sterling scored six and provided an assist. The Englishman's best performance came against Leicester City in a 6-3 win. He was nearly unplayable as he ran past defenders with ease and created chance after chance.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

VfB Stuttgart v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski is a mainstay on these lists. The Bayern Munich striker has been in sublime form in the 2021-22 season. He looks to be on a mission to win that ever elusive Ballon d'Or and seems to be in the right kind of form to accomplish big things.

The Polish international kicked off December with a matchwinning performance against Borussia Dortmund in a thrilling Der Klassiker. Lewandowski bagged a brace as the Bavarians won the game 3-2. He scored two goals in Bayern's dominant 5-0 win over Stuttgart.

He also scored a goal against Wolfsburg and was one of the best players on the pitch as Bayern knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League.

