Ranking the 5 best players in Europe this month - October 2021

October was a long month for footballers. There was a lot of action at both club and international levels. The World Cup Qualifiers and the final rounds of the UEFA Nations League took place during the international break.

France won the continental tournament after defeating Belgium and Spain in the semi-finals and final respectively. We also had the Champions League in addition to domestic cup action as well and there was plenty of drama involved.

Some of the biggest names in the game have continued to perform at the levels we've come to expect of them. Meanwhile, a few elite players are yet to really hit their stride in the new season. Now that we're into November, things will start to get real serious in Europe's top 5 leagues.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players in Europe in the month of October.

#5 Fabian Ruiz (Spain/Napoli)

Signing André-Frank Zambo Anguissa on loan from Fulham has definitely benefitted Napoli. Anguissa's presence has helped free up Fabian Ruiz, who has worked his way back to being a top-tier midfielder.

Napoli's midfield has been immense and they sit atop the Serie A table having conceded just three goals in 11 Serie A games this term. The midfield partnership of Anguissa and Ruiz has gone a long way towards helping the Partenopei become a difficult team to break down.

With Anguissa playing alongside him, Ruiz has the freedom to venture forward and we have seen him play some great football. He scored an absolute stunner as Napoli beat Bologna in the last week of October as well. The Spaniard has been excellent in possession and has been very accurate with his passing as well.

Ruiz has definitely leveled up this season and Napoli will do well to protect their asset next summer if he keeps this up for the rest of the campaign.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a mixed bag of a month. Even though the mighty 5-0 loss to Liverpool and the 4-2 humbling at Leicester would have been hard to take, Ronaldo had his moments in October.

He scored a hat-trick for Portugal in the World Cup Qualifiers against Luxembourg and has taken his international goal tally to 115. The Manchester United forward also came up clutch in the Champions League game against Atalanta.

He scored the all-important winner after Manchester United had gone 2-0 down against the Serie A outfit. Ronaldo also produced a thumping volley and provided a spectacular assist for Edinson Cavani as the Red Devils beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 on the road.

In total, Ronaldo racked up six goals and an assist in seven appearances for club and country in the month of October.

