Ranking the 5 best players from GW 7 of the Premier League

Unpredictable as ever, the seventh gameweek of the Premier League was filled with excitement. Two of the best teams in the Premier League locked horns and the match turned out to be one of the best games of the season. Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by Manchester City at Anfield after an entertaining encounter.

Chelsea managed to climb up the table and dethrone Liverpool from top spot with their 3-1 win against Southampton. Arsenal and Manchester United were held by Brighton and Everton respectively. Meanwhile Tottenham managed to scrape a 2-1 win against Aston Villa.

There are certain players who stood out in the seventh gameweek through their brilliance. Their dominance helped their teams win games and today we will take a quick look at them. Without further adou, let us take a look at the

5 best players from GW 7 in the Premier League

#5 Trevor Chalobah - Chelsea

Trevor Chalobah is not the first choice centre-back for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel. But the 22- year old defender was given the opportunity to shine as Christensen was rested and he surely took his chance.

Trevor Chalobah helped the Blues take an early lead at Stamford Bridge against Southampton with a diving header. More than his goal, Chalobah looked comfortable in Chelsea's defense and was reliable enough to keep Southampton at bay.

Chelsea's 3-1 win against Southampton had a lot of standout performers and Chalobah was one of them. It's not easy for a defender to score goals but Chalobah has scored two in the Premier League. He previously scored on his debut against Crystal Palace back in August.

#4 Hee-Chan Hwang - Wolves

Wolves registered a vital 2-1 win against Newcastle United in Game Week 7. Hee-Chan Hwang played the most pivotal part in the game, scoring both the goals in their win. Hwang's brace helped Wolves gain a vital three points which saw the team climb up to 12th spot in the Premier League table.

The South Korean forward scored early in the 20th minute which helped the hosts lead until Jeff Hendrick's equalizer for Newcastle United. The joy was short-lived as Hwang found the net again for Wolves in the 58th minute after combining superbly with Raul Jimenez.

Hwang's double means he has scored three goals in the Premier League this season in his four appearances.

