Ranking the 5 best players in November (2021)

November was a busy month in the world of football. There was plenty of high-octane action. It featured the final international break of the year and European national teams played out the last group stage games of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

On either side of the World Cup Qualifiers, we had club football action. The UEFA Champions League knockout lineup is now almost ready with just one round of group stage games remaining. With clubs heading into a busy set of fixtures over the coming weeks, now is the perfect time for players to be kicking into form.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players in the month of November.

#5 Joao Cancelo (Portugal/Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo is in the process of establishing himself as one of the most technically proficient full-backs in the game right now. The Portuguese international is more than a handful to deal with and has been shining despite not playing regularly in his preferred position.

Cancelo, primarily a right-back, has been deployed on the left flank more often than not this season. His excellent passing, vision, driving runs and ability to wreak havoc in the final third have all come in handy for Pep Guardiola's men this term.

Cancelo picked up five assists in six appearances for both club and country in the month of November. That included a hat-trick of assists he picked up in Manchester City's 4-1 win over Club Brugge. He was also the man of the match in the Manchester derby.

Cancelo has also been solid defensively and was very consistent during November. Guardiola will hope that his talismanic full-back can continue to shine as fixtures start to come thick and fast in December.

#4 Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema finished fourth in the race for this year's Ballon d'Or. 2021 has been one of the best years of the Real Madrid striker's career at an individual level. He has turned in plenty of matchwinning performances for both club and country in recent times.

The 33-year-old has also been one of the most in-form players of the 2021-22 season. He has already clocked incredible numbers this term and November was a good month for the Frenchman.

Benzema scored eight goals in seven appearances across all competitions for club and country in November. This included braces against Shakhtar Donetsk for Real Madrid and against Kazakhstan for the French national team.

All of his performances in November were exemplary and it shows why Benzema is one of the best forwards of the modern era.

