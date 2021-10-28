Ranking the 5 best players in the UEFA Champions League so far this season

The UEFA Champions League has started in exciting fashion, replete with shock wins to stunning comebacks.

Mediocrity and lacklustre performances have come in the form of clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan and AC Milan. They have all endured rather miserable starts to their continental campaigns this season. The real shocker, though, has been Sheriff Tiraspol, who currently sit at the top of a group that includes Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Gary Lineker 💙 @GaryLineker The Sheriff has shot down Real Madrid….in Madrid. 🤯 The Sheriff has shot down Real Madrid….in Madrid. 🤯

Ajax, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Juventus have seen three wins in as many games in their continental campaigns this season. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United sit at the top of their respective groups as well. But they have had to deal with some struggles along the way.

Unsurprisingly, the best players so far in this Champions League campaign have come from clubs currently topping their groups. Ajax, Bayern and Liverpool have each scored over ten goals in just three games this season as they look set to continue lighting up their groups. Defensively, they've been brilliant as well, having conceded a combined six goals only.

On that note, here's a look at the five best players in the Champions League this season:

#5 Lionel Messi | Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

His first season outside Camp Nou has seen Lionel Messi struggle to replicate his high standards. The Argentine maestro is yet to score a single goal in France's Ligue 1. Critics have argued that it's down to the new environment he has had to adapt to. However, things have been different for Messi in the Champions League.

PSG have scored just six goals in their continental campaign this season, but Messi has scored three of them. His outings in the Champions League have seen the Barcelona legend link up brilliantly with Kylian Mbappe. He has scored the goals that have put his new club at the top of their group. The most notable one was his first goal for PSG, which came in the 2-0 win over Manchester City.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United

Manchester United vs Liverpool - Premier League

Like PSG, Manchester United have scored only six goals in the Champions League this season, with Cristiano Ronaldo responsible for three of them.

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a fine return to Old Trafford in recent weeks. Though his weekend was marred by the 5-0 mauling United received against Liverpool in the Premier League, Ronaldo's goalscoring exploits have barely dipped.

The Portuguese maestro has clearly raised Manchester United's profile in their continental run this season. The club has scored just six goals and conceded five. Ronaldo's three goals, including an injury-time winner against Villareal, have certainly aided Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team to hold onto a delicate lead in Group F. Ronaldo also scored the winner in the 3-2 win over Atalanta.

While fans will hope that United's leaky defence gets stitched up quickly, Ronaldo's clinical exploits in front of goal might just get them into the knockout stage.

