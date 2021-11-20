Ranking the 5 best Premier League forwards under the age of 25

The English Premier League is replete with youngsters who are now making a name for themselves on the international stage. In every position, there are players who are yet to reach their full potential but are still considered some of the world's best.

These youngsters who have highly impressed. We will specifically look at the best Premier League forwards under 25 years of age, just as we did for defenders in the English top flight.

The best Premier League forwards under 25 play for some big clubs

Two players on this list are from Manchester United, who have a fairly young frontline apart from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. An Everton star finds a spot on the list as well, along with one from the red half of Merseyside and a Manchester City forward.

So without further ado, here are the top five Premier League forwards under 25 years of age:

#5 Mason Greenwood

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

20-year-old Mason Greenwood has grown into one of the most important parts of the Manchester United attack. Since making his debut for his boyhood club in 2019, Greenwood has grown leaps and bounds. He is now fulfilling the potential that many believed he had when he first broke onto the scene.

Greenwood has made 133 appearances for the Manchester-based giants in two years, scoring 33 goals and assisting 11 across all competitions. He has made 31 Premier League appearances each in his two full seasons with the club. The youngster's best season saw him score 10 league goals, which was also his first season in the English top-flight.

ً @TheFergusonWay Mason Greenwood – 2019/20

Breakthrough season for a 17 year old.



Mason Greenwood – 2019/20Breakthrough season for a 17 year old.https://t.co/0UhMbiAcUF

So far this season, Greenwood has scored four goals in 14 appearances for Manchester United. Expect him to get even better with time as at just 20 years of age, he has at least a decade of top-level football left in him.

#4 Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton - Premier League

A Sheffield United product, Dominic Calvert-Lewin joined Everton in 2016 and has since gone on to cement his spot as the spearhead of their attack. The 24-year-old has come into his own since last season, when he scored 16 league goals for the Merseyside club - his best Premier League return so far.

Overall, the England international has made 176 appearances for Everton across all competitions, scoring 56 goals and assisting 16. He became a permanent fixture at Everton from the 2017-18 Premier League season and has since made more than 30 league appearances each time.

The centre-forward scored a goal in each of his three Premier League appearances this season before a toe fracture ruled him out of action.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith