Ranking 5 best right-wingers in Copa America 2024

Copa America 2024 is less than a week away, and the top teams are well into their last-minute pep talks before the tournament kicks off with Argentina vs. Canada on June 21.

Teams like Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay are once again favorites to win the tournament. Argentina are the defending champions and will be looking to complete a hattrick of consecutive international titles by winning Copa America 2024. Meanwhile, Uruguay will be looking to give Luis Suarez a proper farewell in presumably his last international tournament.

However, underdogs like Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and other teams will be looking to spoil the party for the biggies and go far in the upcoming tournament.

A good team's signature strength lies in its wingers. On that note, we will list the top five best right-wingers in Copa America 2024.

Ranking the top five best right-wingers in Copa America 2024

5. Raphinha

Raphinha found his form in the latter half of the season with Barcelona and ended as one of the better performers in an underwhelming campaign for the Catalan side. The Brazillian speedster can make darting runs into the opposition half and can weave through tight spaces and wrong-foot the opposition defense with his clever runs.

In 37 games for the Catalan side this season, Raphinha has scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists. In the Brazillian squad, he will be used alternatively with Rodrygo in the frontline.

4. Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic is a dynamic forward who can play both flanks for the United States. The 25-year-old is extremely agile and can also function as an inverted winger, cutting inside and receiving crosses in the penalty box.

Pulisic is also good with the ball at his feet. He is a good ball carrier and his combination with other players of the USMNT frontline will be useful for his side's prospect of scoring goals in Copa America 2024.

Pulisic has had an impressive season for AC Milan and has scored 15 goals and assisted 11 more in 50 games for the club.

3. Angel Di Maria

Argentina's veteran Angel Di Maria is the man for big tournaments and crunch games. Similar to Pulisic, he can also play both flanks.

Copa America 2024 will be his final international tournament for the Albiceleste and the Benfica man will be desperate to leave an indelible mark in the team's success in the upcoming tournament.

Angel Di Maria has stepped up for his country in crunch situations time and again in the past. He scored the solitary goal in Argentina's 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final of Copa America 2021 and also dropped a career-best performance in Argentina's win over France in FIFA World Cup 2022.

2. Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo will combine with Vinicius Jr. and Endrick in the Brazillian frontline and create one of the most lethal attacks in Copa America 2024. The 23-year-old can make immaculate off-the-ball runs and disrupt the defensive line of the opposition team.

Rodrygo can also perform very well as a hole player and can take up spaces left by his teammates and capitalize on gaps in the opposition's defense. Another addition to his skillset is his impressive finishing skill.

In 51 appearances for Real Madrid this season, the right-winger has scored 17 goals and provided nine assists.

1. Lionel Messi

A list of the best right-wingers in Copa America 2024 would be incomplete without the inclusion of Lionel Andreas Messi. Like Angel Di Maria, it can be assumed that the Argentine talisman will be playing his final international tournament in June. He will be looking to win three consecutive trophies for Argentina before bidding adieu to the Albiceleste jersey.

The Argentine is one of the best dribblers and passers the game has ever produced and is an expert dead-ball manipulator. He ended Copa America 2021 with the highest goals (4) and highest assists provided (5) and will be looking to repeat this feat in Copa America 2024.

Lionel Messi has been breaking records with every appearance for Inter Miami ever since he arrived in the United States. In 2024, the Argentine has scored 16 goals and provided 12 assists in 17 appearances for club and country.