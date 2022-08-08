Ranking the 5 best summer signings who made their Premier League debut over the weekend

The 2022-23 Premier League season kicked off with a bang as all 20 teams had their first taste of league action over the weekend.

As expected, there were a couple of surprises on match day one. Notably, it was newly-promoted Fulham who almost stunned Liverpool at Craven Cottage, playing out a 2-2 draw. Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion won 2-1 against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

A few new signings were also on display for their respective clubs, as they had the opportunity to show their fans what they are capable of.

In regards to the new summer signings who made their debuts in the Premier League over the weekend, this article will look at the top five.

#5 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Sterling made his Premier League debut for Chelsea against Everton

One of the new summer signings who had a relatively brilliant 2022-23 Premier League debut for his new club was Raheem Sterling.

The 27-year-old winger is one of the most high-profile transfers of the summer transfer window. He secured a move to Chelsea from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £47.5 million.

Sterling made his first competitive start for Chelsea in the league against Everton at Goodison Park. His brilliant display helped the Blues claim their first win at the stadium since April 2017.

The new signing was deployed in a front three attacking set-up alongside Mason Mount and Kai Havertz by Thomas Tuchel. Sterling played full 90 minutes in a free role for the Blues.

The winger was an all-round threat to Everton's defense throughout the game and was unlucky to have his first-half strike ruled out for offside. He made two key passes and successfully dribbled thrice out of his five attempts.

Sterling was also denied a debut goal late into the game after Vitaliy Mykolenko blocked his strike following a lovely cross from fellow debutant Marc Cucurella.

#4 Oleksandr Zinchenko

Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Another summer signing who had a brilliant 2022-23 Premier League debut game for his new team was Arsenal player Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian defender secured a move from Manchester City to Arsenal this summer in a deal worth around £32 million.

He made his league debut for the Gunners against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park Stadium, with Arsenal coming out 2-0 winners.

Zinchenko had a hand in the Gunners' opener as he provided a brilliant assist for Gabriel Martinelli's strike from a corner routine in the 20th minute.

Zinchenko had a hand in the Gunners' opener as he provided a brilliant assist for Gabriel Martinelli's strike from a corner routine in the 20th minute.

He was also solid defensively as he did well to keep out the attacking threat from the likes of Jordan Ayew and Nathaniel Clyne. He made five tackles, three interceptions and two key passes.

Zichenko played 83 minutes before making way for Kieran Tierney.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Koulibaly made his Premier League debut against Everton

One of the overall best performers on match-day one was Chelsea's new signing Kalidou Koulibaly, who was exceptional in defense against Everton.

The 31-year-old veteran Senegalese defender joined the Blues this summer from Italian club side Napoli for a fee in the region of £33 million.

Koulibaly didn't put a single foot wrong during his debut against Everton as he helped Tuchel's team secure a cleansheet at Goodison Park.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Koulibaly's half by numbers vs. Everton:



100% tackles won

100% dribbles completed

31 passes completed

1 clearance

1 interception

1 long pass completed

1 last man tackle



My boy finally made it to the Premier League. 🥲🥲🥲 Koulibaly's half by numbers vs. Everton:100% tackles won100% dribbles completed31 passes completed1 clearance1 interception1 long pass completed1 last man tackleMy boy finally made it to the Premier League. 🥲🥲🥲 https://t.co/jXdhVjlmQG

He completed 100% dribbles, won 100% of his tackles and also completed 31 total passes. Koulibaly made one last-man tackle and one clearance before coming off for Cucurella on the 75th minute.

#2 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The Uruguayan picked up from his brilliant performance in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield. He scored a goal and won a penalty in that game.

Liverpool secured a big-money move for Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a club-record deal worth around £85 million.

The striker took off with a bang on his Premier League debut. His introduction against Fulham was the catalyst for Jurgen Klopp's team securing a crucial point at Craven Cottage.

Nunez made his Premier League debut against Fulham, coming on as a substitute for Roberto Firmino in the 51st minute of the game.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Darwin Nunez's Liverpool career:



⏱️ 59 Subbed on in the Community Shield



Scores late on against Manchester City



⏱️ 51 Subbed on against Fulham



Scores and assists in the 2-2 draw with Fulham Darwin Nunez's Liverpool career:⏱️ 59Subbed on in the Community ShieldScores late on against Manchester City⏱️ 51Subbed on against FulhamScores and assists in the 2-2 draw with Fulham 🔴 Darwin Nunez's Liverpool career:⏱️ 59 ➡️ Subbed on in the Community Shield⚽️ Scores late on against Manchester City⏱️ 51 ➡️ Subbed on against Fulham⚽️🅰️ Scores and assists in the 2-2 draw with Fulham https://t.co/PJCtOCxU6N

It took the Uruguayan just 12 minutes to announce himself to Liverpool fans as he drew his team level in the 64th minute. Nunez then turned provider for Mohamed Salah's strike at the 80th minute mark as the match ended 2-2.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland scored a brace on his Premier League debut

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland ranks top among the high-profile transfers of the summer following his move from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian striker joined Pep Guardiola's team for an initial fee in the region of £51 million.

Haaland made his Premier League debut for Manchester City against West Ham United as he grabbed all the headlines in the encounter.

B/R Football @brfootball FT: West Ham 0-2 Man City



The Premier League champions 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 added Erling Haaland to their attack 🥵 FT: West Ham 0-2 Man City The Premier League champions 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 added Erling Haaland to their attack 🥵 https://t.co/3or8YOGBKn

Haaland made up for his poor showing in the Community Shield against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium with a brace against the Hammers.

He opened his Premier League account in the 36th minute from the penalty spot after being fouled by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. Haaland stepped up and slotted home Manchester City's opener on the night.

The Norwegian then doubled his tally in the 65th minute after converting a lovely through ball from Kevin De Bruyne, thus showing his predatory instinct.

