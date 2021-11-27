Ranking the 5 best tacklers at Chelsea right now 

Chelsea started the season on a strong front and have capitalized on the momentum as they have progressed through the campaign. They sit at the summit of both the Premier League table and their Champions League group. Thomas Tuchel's side have not exposed any substantial weakness to be exploited.

Last season, Chelsea were criticized for not scoring goals with free flow. Their strike rate wasn't exactly worrying but sources of goals were limited in the squad, with Jorginho being their top scorer last season with seven to his name.

Chelsea have been very disciplined while defending under Thomas Tuchel

So far this season, goals have come in from all parts of the pitch for Chelsea, especially with their wingbacks in a rich vein of form. Yet Paris Saint Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino described them as a "defensive team." Chelsea's fitting reply to the Argentine came in the form of a 4-0 thumping victory against Juventus.

Pochettino wasn't wrong with what he said, in fact Chelsea have performed their defensive duties with great fervor and that's wrong by no means. They have struck the right balance between attack and defense and their transitions have been well on point.

Great credit goes to the efficiency with which they have been able to stop opponents from building counter-attacks. Let's take a look at the five players responsible for giving Chelsea the defensive edge with their precise and decisive tackles:

#5 Trevor Chalobah

From being in conversation for his fourth loan spell since 2018 to becoming Tuchel's regular rotation player, Trevor Chalobah deserves lots of praise. The 22-year old has admitted that this has been quite a dream-like experience for him.

Chalobah has already featured for Chelsea in 12 games so far, completing full 90 minutes on seven occasions. He made the perfect debut for Chelsea in the Premier League by scoring against Crystal Palace.

In his most recent game, he scored his first Champions League goal in his first start in the competition against Juventus.

But his goal-scoring instinct is only an additional bonus to what his capable defensive abilities are. The English defender, despite playing games in rotation, is Chelsea's fifth best tackler with a total of 15 tackles made. On eight of those occasions, he recovered the ball for his side.

With Thiago Silva in the twilight of his career, Tuchel will be happy to find a perfect replacement without spending huge bucks. The Brazilian and Antonio Rudiger are great company to have for any young centre-back and Chalobah will make the most of their presence.

#4 Antonio Rüdiger

With each passing game, it is becoming more perplexing as to why Chelsea are delaying Antonio Rudiger's new contract. The German has been a vital cog for the Blues in their defense and his galloping runs from the back while progressing the ball have been very effective.

He has missed only one Premier League match for Chelsea this campaign and has been contributing in the offensive part of the game as well. The 28-year old has registered two assists in the Champions League and scored two goals in the Premier League.

But the enhancement in his attacking game has not come at the cost of his defending abilities. He has only been dribbled past thrice in the Premier League by an opposition player, the least of all, in Chelsea's rearguard. He has made 16 tackles and 11 interceptions so far.

Latest reports have suggested that both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are weighing their chances of luring the Chelsea defender. The Blues better hurry and get the negotiations sorted or it will be too little too late.

