Ranking the 5 best transfers in Europe so far (July 2022)

This summer's transfer window has been quite an exciting one. It was going to take something special to beat the 2021 summer transfer window. After all, we saw the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo switch clubs last summer.

While it might be a stretch to say that this transfer window has beaten that in terms of excitement, it has come quite close. Top clubs across Europe have not shied away from shelling out money to rope in some high-profile players this summer.

Even Barcelona, who are supposedly going through a financial crisis, have been very proactive in the transfer window. It's quite hard to rank the transfers before they new signings have all turned out for their new clubs in an official capacity. But we'll give it a shot anyway.

Let's take a look at the five best transfers in Europe so far this summer (July 2022).

#5 Paulo Dybala to AS Roma (free transfer)

Paulo Dybala was one of Juventus' most important players of the last decade. The Argentinian playmaker has had his fair share of ups and downs in recent times but the Bianconeri were keen to hold on to him. But they couldn't see eye-to-eye with Dybala over the terms of a new deal.

As a result, Dybala became a free agent this summer and has now copped a move to Juventus' Serie A rivals AS Roma. It's a coup as far as AS Roma are concerned. Jose Mourinho's side will be elated to have signed him for free.

Dybala is only 28 and is one of the most creative and technically gifted attacking midfielders in the game. He will definitely improve AS Roma's attack and this is one of the best transfers of the summer so far.

#4 Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal - €52.2 million

Gabriel Jesus joining Arsenal from Manchester City works out pretty well for all the parties involved. Arsenal were in desperate need of a proven goalscorer following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Manchester City had deemed Jesus surplus to requirements after signing Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. They were able to recoup almost the entire amount they shelled out to sign Haaland through Jesus' sale.

The Brazilian striker needs regular playing time ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He should fit in well at Arsenal and could be a long-term solution at centre-forward for the Gunners.

It would not be wise to underestimate the 25-year-old who scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions despite not being a regular starter.

#3 Raheem Sterling to Chelsea - €56.2 million

Raheem Sterling struggled for regular playing time at Manchester City last season. He did impress whenever he got the chance but it was clear that a player of his quality could play much more regularly at a different club.

Chelsea headed into the summer transfer window needing to bolster their attacking department. Sterling is a top signing as far as the Blues are concerned. The Englishman is a world-class winger and also has plenty of Premier League experience.

He is almost certain to have a major impact for Thomas Tuchel's men this term. In 47 appearances across all competitions last season, Sterling scored 17 goals and provided nine assists.

#2 Erling Haaland to Manchester City - €60 million

Erling Haaland had no shortage of potential suitors heading into this summer's transfer window. He was certain to leave Borussia Dortmund and several European giants had lined up in hopes of securing his services.

But in the end, it was Manchester City who triggered his €60 million release clause. At €60 million, the Norway international is a steal as he is already one of the best strikers in the world.

City have been without an out-and-out reliable goalscorer and with that problem now solved, they could mount a challenge on all fronts this season.

#1 Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona - €45 million

Robert Lewandowski is the most prolific goalscorer across Europe's top five leagues right now. He picked up his second European Golden Shoe last season, netting 35 times in the Bundesliga. Lewandowski made no secret of his intention to leave Bayern Munich this summer but the Bavarians were keen to keep him.

Barcelona already had Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but didn't want to pass up the chance to sign Lewandowski. The Polish striker is playing some of the best football of his career and it definitely looks like he has several more years of playing at the top level left in him.

At €45 million, this deal makes a lot of sense for Barcelona. He can also be a great mentor to the several young players the Catalans have in their squad.

