Ranking the 5 biggest sales in Manchester City history

Manchester City have been ruling the Premier League for the last decade. After the year 2013 and Manchester United's 20th domestic title, the Red Devils continued to struggle with the departure of their long-term manager Alex Ferguson.

Their cross-country rivals — Manchester City, capitalized on most of this opportunity and emerged to be the superior side in the recent past.

Ever since Pep Guardiola took the reins from Manuel Pellegrini, he has established himself as the most successful manager in the history of Sky Blues.

With a combination of smartly knitted tactics, Pep fortified the Cityzens to be a formidable side within the domestic league. The former Barcelona coach has started to bolster his squad by bringing in great sets of legs from across Europe.

Under his reign, City emerged as one of the strongest squads in the continent. While we addressed Pep and his team's recent achievements, let us take a look at five players that earned big bucks for Manchester City.

#5 Kelechi Iheanacho | Manchester City to Leicester City (€27.7 million) | 2017

Nigerian national Iheanacho was a budding talent who climbed up the ladder after starting with Manchester City's youth set up.

Iheanacho earned the 2016 FIFA Golden Boy award nomination

He is regarded as a player with infinite potential who can run down the opposition's defense at explosive pace. His constant display of skillset at a young age earned him the 2016 FIFA Golden Boy award nomination. Though the accolade was bagged by Renato Sanches that year, Iheanacho continued with his fine form.

A lack of opportunity in the starting XI forced Iheanacho to find a new home. The 2016 surprise champs Leicester City brought the Nigerian youngster for a fee reported around €27.7 million.

#4 Alvaro Negredo | Manchester City to Valencia (€28 million) | 2015

Alvaro Negrado was a sought-after player in the second half of 2000s. The Madrid-born striker's impressive form earned him a call-up to the senior side by then manager Fabio Capello.

Negredo is the first Man City player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League

Due to immense competition from Cristiano Ronaldo, Karima Benzema, Kaka, Gonzalo Higuain, Ruud van Nistelrooy and the others, he realized Sevilla to be his best bet.

The Spaniard spent four successful seasons at Sevilla before arriving at the Etihad Stadium with teammate Jesús Navas. He is the first Man City player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League.

The lack of playing time pushed Negredo back to Spain in 2014. But this time with Valencia. The move was made permanent the following year, adding €28 million to Cityzen's kitty.

