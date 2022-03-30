Ranking the 5 Brazilian players with most assists in all competitions (2021-22)

Brazilians are famous around the globe for being pure entertainers in the game of football. Over the years, we have witnessed the greatness of Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Neymar, Kaka, Romario, Ronaldo Nazario and the list goes on. The swagger with which these players played the game and the way they could make the ball dance was pure class.

Brazil's current generation of footballers have taken their inspiration from these legends and continue to entertain audiences wherever they play. However, they have to realize that football is also about numbers and statistics. Although getting the crowd up on their feet matters, if a player can't help his team win games, then all those tricks and skills are a waste.

A few Brazilian footballers have been successful in entertaining the crowds with their skills this season and have also used those skills to make life difficult for defenses. Trickery has added an element of unpredictability to their game and it has allowed them to create more goalscoring chances for their team.

Here are five Brazilian players with the most assists in all competitions this season.

#5 Felipe Anderson - 7 assists

Udinese Calcio v SS Lazio - Serie A

West Ham flop Felipe Anderson is finding his feet again in Serie A with former club Lazio, where he first made a name for himself in Europe. The player found it difficult to adjust to life in England, where he played for two seasons from 2018 to 2020.

After underwhelming displays at West Ham, he was sent on loan to FC Porto where he did not get enough game time as he lacked confidence and was inconsistent. The Brazilian was brought back to Italy by Lazio and being at his former club in a familiar environment has helped him rediscover his lost form.

Playing from wider positions, Anderson has shown glimpses of his best version, dribbling past defenders with ease and using his strength to his advantage. He has been more decisive in the final-third than in his last three campaigns, bagging six goals and seven assists so far.

The 28-year old has been quick to deliver crosses into the box and his decision-making has benefitted Maurizio Sarri's side on multiple occasions.

#4 Arthur Cabral - 9 assists

ACF Fiorentina v SS Lazio - Serie A\

Arthur Cabral's career has been on an upwards trajectory since 2019, when he first came on a loan deal to Swiss club FC Basel from Palmeiras. In his first season on foreign soil, the centre-forward displayed his impressive goalscoring instincts which earned him a permanent move to the Swiss outfit.

After scoring 65 goals and providing 17 assists in 106 appearances for Basel, Fiorentina brought him to Italy in the January transfer window this year. Cabral was bought for 14 million in order to succeed Dusan Vlahovic, who joined Juventus. The Brazilian's numbers this season prove that he has all the credentials to replace the prolific Serbian.

He has scored 28 goals and registered nine assists in 37 appearances so far across all competitions. His involvement with Fiorentina has been minimal so far in terms of game time, as he has only started one game and has come on as a substitute on five occasions.

But he has one goal and one assist to his name for his new club. One of his biggest strengths is that Cabral works relentlessly even when the team is out of possession. He presses with intensity and with his tenacity makes good recoveries, and along with his strong technique he is a lethal finisher.

#3 Caio Henrique - 10 assists

Caio Henrique of AS Monaco

Caio Henrique began his career at FC Santos and was signed by Atletico Madrid in 2016 who then integrated him into their U19 setup. Los Rojiblancos sent him out on loan year after year to Brazil until 2020 at which point Ligue 1 side AS Monaco entered and signed him permanently for €8 million.

So in that regard, this is only his second full season in Europe and the left-back has been consistently receiving plaudits since joining Monaco. Henrique is a well-balanced player who has impressed at both ends of the field. He bombs forward at the first opportunity on that left flank to join in the final-third.

His efforts have helped him gather 10 assists so far this season, an impressive feat for any fullback. The 24-year old is also quick to track back and stands his ground well in one-vs-one situations against opposition forwards. He anticipates well and reacts quickly, which has helped him make crucial interceptions in the game and allowed his team to transition quickly.

Monaco's performances as a team have dropped and they are currently seventh in Ligue 1. But the Brazilian has been extremely consistent, producing the goods every time he is out on the field.

#2 Gabriel Jesus - 10 assists

Swindon Town v Manchester City: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Gabriel Jesus has seen his game time reduced by some margin this season and he has also been utilized in a different role by Pep Guardiola. However, the change in position has not affected his on-field performances as such and the player ranks second amongst his Brazilian compatriots for assists.

The 24-year old has been utilized on the wings this season, mostly on the right side, which has seen a drop in his goal tally. Jesus has scored six goals in 29 appearances this season, but has made up for it with his 10 assists. The player could be headed for an exit soon as his contract with Manchester City will last for 16 more months.

They could cash in on him in the summer if they don't plan on extending his contract. The competition in the squad will only increase for the Brazilian striker as River Plate forward Julian Alvarez will join the Etihad side in the summer. The club are also weighing their options to land Erling Haaland.

The 24-year old would want to play regular football at this age to reach his ceiling and an exit could help his cause and overall development.

#1 Vinicius Jr. - 14 assists

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

At his current market value of €100 million, Vinicius Jr. is the most valuable Brazilian footballer, with Neymar (€90m) a close second. At the same time last year, the 21-year old was valued at only €40m. That big bump in price has been a deserved reward for the Real Madrid winger, who has arguably been the most improved player over the course of last year.

He has always been a very entertaining footballer with lots of tricks up his sleeve, who likes taking on the defenders in one-vs-one scenarios. But he had issues being decisive in the final-third, which did not allow him to influence games. This season, he's developed the calmness and composure to make the right decisions when attacking and it seems to have worked wonders.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He delivered Vinicius Jr. acquired 120 tickets for Brazil's game vs. Chile with the hope of celebrating his first international goal with family and friendsHe delivered Vinicius Jr. acquired 120 tickets for Brazil's game vs. Chile with the hope of celebrating his first international goal with family and friends 🇧🇷He delivered ⚽✅ https://t.co/rd8gXegZll

Vinicius has provided 14 assists in all competitions, building a very effective partnership with Karim Benzema in the process. He has also finished his chances very clinically, bagging 17 goals in 39 apperances. The 21-year old is only going to get better with time and has all the credentials to become the best Brazilian footballer of the next generation.

