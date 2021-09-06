Ranking 5 clubs with the best transfer window in La Liga

With 280 deals amounting to up to €485m, La Liga had the most economical transfer window among the top five European leagues. Even so, the Spanish top-flight managed to be the hub for the most exciting transfers of the summer.

With the departures of veterans including Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, and the evergreen Lionel Messi, La Liga experienced a serious dip in quality. Nevertheless, some inspiring transfers were made by several top-tier clubs to balance the scales.

Notable incoming transfers of La Liga

Serial transfer market expenders Real Madrid and Barcelona were once again responsible for the most high-profile signings in La Liga.

While the Blaugrana signed the triad of Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, and Memphis Depay on free transfers, Los Blancos brought David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga to Spanish shores. Their noisy neighbors Atletico Madrid also indulged in some nifty business, acquiring Rodrigo de Paul and Matheus Cunha for a cut-price rate.

Some of the most exciting transfer windows in La Liga outside top 3: pic.twitter.com/NwKOdBDnAf — Marcus Bring (@MarcusBr22) August 31, 2021

Another preeminent and last-minute inclusion in La Liga was that of Hector Bellerin, who joined Real Betis on a season-long loan from Arsenal. Sevilla initiated an exchange transfer with Tottenham Hotspur, which saw Erik Lamela and Bryan Gil swap their respective clubs. In an absolute shocker of a move, veteran striker Falcao returned to La Liga by joining minnows Rayo Vallecano on a free transfer.

With so many changes in personnel, Spanish clubs will be hoping to solidify their stature as soon as possible. As multiple teams were stripped of their star players, they responded by sanctioning some interesting deals as replacements. Ergo, half of the teams were left hanging out to dry, while the other half enjoyed a successful transferral phase.

Considering the latter, let's take a look at 5 La Liga clubs who had the best transfer window:

#5 Granada

Granada played continental football for the first team in their history last season

Having won promotion to La Liga in 2019, Granada followed that season with a brilliant seventh-place finish at their first time of asking. A ninth position last year, coupled with a run to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, truly announced their return to top-tier football.

However, they had to bid goodbye to Diego Martinez before the commencement of the 2021-22 season, the manager who led the Nazaríes to one of their most successful campaigns. Promising young coach Roberto Moreno was named his successor and brought with him a number of new transfers.

The 22-year-old goalkeeping prospect of Sporting CP, Luis Maximiano, joined for a nominal fee of €4.5m to replace the outgoing Rui Silva.

OFFICIAL: Granada have signed right-back Santiago Arias from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan. pic.twitter.com/20xiRG6Fmd — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) August 30, 2021

The Andalusian club also shipped off Roberto Soldado in favor of a more in-form Carlos Bacca. However, the crowning jewels of Granada's transfer window were Barcelona wunderkind Monchu and experienced left-back Sergio Escudero from Sevilla.

Throw in a couple of free transfers and the departure of some unnecessary deadweight, and you have one of the best windows experienced by a La Liga club this season.

#4 Real Betis

Real Betis made a net profit in this transfer window

Real Betis have been knocking on the door of elite continental football for some time now, but have always fallen short in the final hour. Their purchase of Nabil Fekir in 2019 for a meager €19.75m was regarded as a major coup, with a number of top clubs chasing the Frenchman's signature.

Under the guidance of Manuel Pellegrini, the Seville-based club will be looking to better the Chilean's first season in charge by contesting for a UCL spot. Their quest will be bolstered by an above-average transfer window which saw Betis secure the loan signings of Hector Bellerin and Willian Jose. They also signed Rui Silva from the aforementioned Granada and made the transfer of the superb Juan Miranda permanent.

There are a couple of conflicting reports doing the rounds, but Real Betis will receive 20% of the total transfer fee paid to Barcelona for Emerson 🇧🇷



If the proposed €30m goes through, Betis are in line for a €6m payout. https://t.co/uKDttByMAu — Andrew Miller (@AndrewMillerNBA) August 30, 2021

They also bought Fiorentina's seasoned centre-back, German Pezzella, to solidify their defense. Los Verdiblancos did lose Emerson Royal to Barcelona, having signed him on loan from the Catalans in the first place. Nevertheless, Bordeaux regular Youssouf Sabaly can prove to be a more than adept replacement. With a decent roster and a world-class manager, Real Betis will aim for a better showing in La Liga than in recent years.

Also read: 5 new signings to watch out for in La Liga (2021-22)

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava