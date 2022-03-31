Ranking the 5 Dutch players with most assists in all competitions (2021-22)

After a disappointing Euro 2020 campaign, the Netherlands relieved their boss Frank de Boer. They were eliminated in the Round of 16 by the Czech Republic. They then appointed experienced manager Louis van Gaal for his third stint with the side.

The nation have already shockingly missed out on reserving their spot at the 2018 World Cup. They could not take the risk of leading the ship rudderless with 2022 World Cup qualifications still to go.

Since the former Manchester United manager took over, he has brought stability to the Dutch camp. He has also restored the confidence of the nation in their team. He is unbeaten in his nine games in-charge with six wins and three draws. The veteran manager has truly harnessed his team's attacking talent and has got them playing some exciting football yet again.

The Netherlands have a nice blend of experienced customers and upcoming talent in their squad and will be one of the teams to watch out for. Here are some of the nation's top performers in Europe's top five leagues this season in terms of assists.

Note: Only players from Europe's top five leagues have been considered.

#5 Justin Kluivert - 5 assists

1. FC Union Berlin v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Justin Kluivert was lauded as one of the best upcoming footballers as he grew up at the Ajax academy, progressing through their ranks. The player made his debut for the senior side in 2016. He played a significant role in the 2017-18 campaign as he had 15 goal contributions in 30 league games. His performances were getting attention from all over Europe.

Serie A club Roma were keen to add the youngster to their squad and signed him for over €18 million in 2018. But since then, Kluivert's career has been far from settled. He represented the first team for two seasons, where he was a decent player but not as great as they expected him to be. He scored nine goals and made 10 assists in 68 games for the Serie A side.

Onze Mondial @OnzeMondial : « La comparaison avec mon père était ma plus grande motivation. »



Retrouvez notre interview avec le joueur de bit.ly/3NweGE7 🎙 EXCLU - @justinkluivert : « La comparaison avec mon père était ma plus grande motivation. »Retrouvez notre interview avec le joueur de @ogcnice ici 🎙 EXCLU - @justinkluivert 💬 : « La comparaison avec mon père était ma plus grande motivation. »Retrouvez notre interview avec le joueur de @ogcnice ici ▶️ bit.ly/3NweGE7 https://t.co/8Kbegq9CTE

So for the past two years, the player has been spending time on loan to various clubs, hoping to unlock his full potential. He was with RB Leipzig last year, while this season he's playing for OGC Nice in France. Since leaving Ajax, this has been Kluivert's most prolific season with the winger bagging five goals and five assists in 21 appearances.

A hamstring injury during the early part of the season kept him on the sidelines for some time, otherwise this tally could have been more impressive.

#4 Denzel Dumfries - 6 assists

FC Internazionale v Torino FC - Serie A

Inter Milan parted ways with Achraf Hakimi last summer as he switched outfits and joined Paris Saint-Germain. It was difficult to see any player coming in to fill his void at the Italian side. He was a menace to the opposition on that right-flank and a constant goal threat. He managed 18 goal contributions in 45 appearances for them.

But the Italian side were lucky enough to spot a man with similar abilities. Denzel Dumfries was hugely impressive at Euro 2020 with the Netherlands. The wingback gained admirers with his performances for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. Inter Milan signed him last summer for €13.7 million and he has now become indispensable to the team.

Dean Reilly @DeanJournalism Denzel Dumfries’ progress this season has attracted the interest of Bayern. Nagelsmann is a fan of the Dutchman and would be willing to ‘give it a try’ in the summer window.Inter are not forced to sell,but if a big offer comes in,a transfer can’t be ruled out. @iMiaSanMia Denzel Dumfries’ progress this season has attracted the interest of Bayern. Nagelsmann is a fan of the Dutchman and would be willing to ‘give it a try’ in the summer window.Inter are not forced to sell,but if a big offer comes in,a transfer can’t be ruled out. @iMiaSanMia https://t.co/IQ8B2kKSsp

It started slowly for him as Simeone Inzaghi used him in rotation with Matteo Darmian. But as the season progressed, he managed to nail a starting spot in the side. His raw pace has been his biggest asset as he bombs down the flank at every given opportunity to contribute in the final third.

Technique-wise, Dumfries is not the most astute, but the rate at which he crosses is impressive and usually ends up creating enough chances. He has been in good form recently and has scored four goals himself alongside six assists in 36 appearances.

#3 Donyell Malen - 6 assists

FC Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Erling Haaland could leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. If he does, the club will have to replace him with a reliable figure who can help them in the future as well. Many names have been thrown into the mix, but one man with a lot of potential is already in their ranks.

The Bundesliga club signed Donyell Malen from PSV Eindhoven for a price of €30 million last summer. He has not been able to deliver consistent performances but his talent and ability is out there for everyone to see. He is a clever and mature striker who has got good game awareness and knows how to occupy dangerous positions.

Malen has blistering pace, which he exploits to his advantage when running with the ball at his feet and in counter-attacking situations. This also allows the 23-year-old to play as a winger and makes him more versatile. Inside the box as well, the Dutch striker has shown good goalscoring instincts. Once he is settled at Dortmund, he could really take himself to another level.

Malen has managed a total of 14 goal contributions this season in 37 appearances which include six assists and eight goals.

#2 Rick Karsdorp - 7 assists

AS Roma v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

Jose Mourinho has had a positive effect on many players in his coaching career and Rick Karsdorp is another name that goes on that list. The right-back was bought by Roma in 2017 from Feyenoord. However, only last year under Paulo Fonseca did he manage to settle into the starting XI.

He has continued that rise under Mourinho as well and has only grown more effective. Karsdorp is a passionate and aggressive figure who really embodies the spirit of the Roman club.

He has had to deal with numerous injuries that have not allowed him to build momentum with a regular run in the side. But he's fitter now and performing at the expected level.

The Dutch right-back is one of the best attacking fullbacks in the Italian top-flight. His ability and game awareness to pick up an early pass in the final-third along with his crossing, has been very good. The 27-year-old has also used his dribbling skills well to find joy on that right flank and act like a wide playmaker.

He has contributed seven assists in 38 appearances for Mourinho's side this season.

#1 Jeremie Frimpong - 8 assists

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Jeremie Frimpong was a product of the Manchester City academy. He joined Scottish club Celtic to get regular game time early in his career and make the most of his potential. He spent two seasons in Scotland from 2019 to 2021 and in January last year made the move to German club Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his one and a half seasons in the Bundesliga. He has been particularly praised for his offensive and front-footed approach. With his explosive pace, Frimpong looks to get into the final-third when space is offered and supplies lots of deliveries into the box.

Sky Sports Scotland @ScotlandSky 'Celtic can't win everything!'



Former Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong, who now plays at Bayer Leverkusen, has described criticism aimed at Neil Lennon as 'over the top'. 'Celtic can't win everything!'Former Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong, who now plays at Bayer Leverkusen, has described criticism aimed at Neil Lennon as 'over the top'. https://t.co/HbYbM4puQI

Frimpong is not afraid to make rough tackles and go shoulder-to-shoulder with opposition strikers. His progressive passing rate is not as high as some of the other right-backs in Europe, but he does well to keep possession of the ball. Alongside his eight assists in 34 appearances, he has also contributed two goals.

Edited by Aditya Singh