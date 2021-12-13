Ranking the 5 fastest players to 150 goal involvements in the Premier League

The Premier League can be declared as the apical competition in the entire world. Because of this, any records achieved here are also worth boasting about. The current Premier League season has also entertained us with many new records and we can surely enjoy more in the coming years.

Scoring a goal and assisting one have their respective significance. But someone who does both merits additional credit. Getting involved in 150 goals is a feat achieved when a player has consistently performed at the highest level in the Premier League.

While many have crossed this mark, a few of the extraordinary lot have earned it in less than 200 appearances. Here's a look at five of the fastest players to reach the milestone of 150 goals involvement in the Premier League:

#5 Harry Kane - 191

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford - Premier League

Harry Kane has been a part of Tottenham Hotspur since his academy days. After making his first-team appearance in 2011, Kane was sent out on various loan spells. It wasn't until 2014 when Mauricio Pochettino was appointed the new manager, that Kane had his breakthrough.

Since then, he has been on a record-breaking run in the Premier League. Kane scored 20+ goals in four consecutive seasons and won the Golden Boot back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. While he is the third fastest to reach 150 goals (in 218 games) in the Premier League, he ranks fifth in the goals + assists chart.

In the 2020-21 season, he became only the third Premier League player to win the Golden Boot and Playmaker of the season award in the same season. He topped the goals and assists chart with 23 goals and 14 assists.

The 28-year-old England captain is currently having a dreadful season with the Lilywhites, scoring just once in the league. But he has plenty of energy left in his tank to become the highest goalscorer in Premier League history, breaking Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals.

#4 Sergio Aguero - 181

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Sergio Aguero was an instant hit at Manchester City as he contributed 31 goals in his debut season (2011-12).

He scored in the 93rd minute of the final league fixture against Queens Park Rangers to help Manchester City lift their first ever Premier League title. No matter how many years pass by, the 'Aguerooooooooo' scream by Martin Tyler in the year 2011 will always remain fresh in football fans' memories.

That was only the tip of the iceberg as the Argentine went on to score 184 Premier League goals. He broke Wayne Rooney's record for most goals scored for a single club. His consistent performances helped him reach 150 goal contributions in just 181 league appearances.

During his 10-year stay with the Cityzens, the forward won five league titles along with a bunch of domestic titles. He left City as the club's highest goalscorer with 260 goals in all competitions. In May 2021, he joined Barcelona as a free agent.

However, five months later, he suffered from a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) during the La Liga fixture against Deportivo Alaves. He was initially ruled out for three months. But it was later reported that the 33-year-old striker would be announcing his retirement from football, putting an unfortunate end to a transcendent career.

