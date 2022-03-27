Ranking the 5 favorites for PFA YPOTY

By every ramification, the PFA YPOTY (Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year) award is a clear indication of players who are going to continue at the top level in football for years to come.

It is hardly any surprise that players like Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, and others were once recipients of this prestigious award. Nearly all of them went on to have blistering careers in Europe, winning trophies and leading their teams.

In the last few years, players like Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, and more recently, Trent Alexander-Arnold, have won the award and matured in similar fine form. Last season, the YPOTY was Manchester City's Phil Foden, thanks to the vibrant season he had under Pep Guardiola's management at the Etihad.

Players like Wayne Rooney have won the award in consecutive seasons, and thanks to yet another sublime season, Phil Foden could join that prestigious group. The star also won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award last year, and could be up for that same trophy this year as well.

However, the City ace will have to be wary of other vibrant youngsters who have excelled this season and deserve a shout in the discussion for YPOTY. So without further ado, let's take a look at the five favorites for YPOTY:

#5 Conor Gallagher | Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace v Everton: The Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

The only noticeable dent in Conor Gallagher's season is his discipline, with the star picking up an unrepentant five yellow cards in his last ten games in all competitions. Discipline aside, the 22-year-old has become one of the most exciting young players in England.

Currently playing on loan at Crystal Palace, his explosive season likely means that Chelsea won't be too keen on letting him leave on loan next season.

For Palace, the midfielder has scored eight goals and assisted three in 25 EPL appearances, cementing his place as one of the best midfielders in the league. It's not just his contribution in the final third that has been sublime throughout this campaign.

His defensive contributions have been just as impressive, with the star averaging over two tackles per Premier League game. With an exciting second season in the top tier league, Gallagher seems to have already found his place.

#4 Emile Smith Rowe | Arsenal

Aston Villa v Arsenal - Premier League

Although he has spent much of his playing career at Arsenal, loan stints at RB Leipzig and Huddersfield Town took Emile Smith Rowe away from the Emirates for two years.

However, the 21-year-old England international has returned to the Gunners with an unmatchable vibrance, settling into brilliant form and performing well all season. Mikel Arteta may have gotten some raised eyebrows after handing Smith Rowe the No. 10, but the youngster has flourished in it.

Taking up the mantle from former Real Madrid playmaker Mesut Ozil cannot be easy on any terms. Yet, Emile Smith Rowe has fit those shoes well, and he has already grown out of Ozil's shadow at the Emirates Stadium.

The star has almost singlehandedly guided Arsenal up the rankings into the top four, thanks to nine goals and two assists in 16 EPL starts. Scoring two goals in his last eight games across all competitions only shows that the star is growing well under Arteta's guidance.

#3 Reece James | Chelsea

Burnley v Chelsea - Premier League

After a season on loan at Wigan Athletic, Reece James has returned to Chelsea and provided the side with skill and threat on the right flank. While he has enjoyed gametime under previous managers, James has clearly grown into a vibrant attacking fullback under Thomas Tuchel's management.

He has already scored five goals in the Premier League this season, more goals than he has scored in his entire professional career.

Adding to his five goals, the star has also assisted six goals, bringing his total goal contribution tally to 11 in 17 Premier League games. Although injuries have hampered his season somewhat, the star remains the definitive cog on Chelsea's right flank.

He has played just one league game this year, having returned from injury and performed perfectly, adding a goal and an assist to his tally. Reece James has no notable weaknesses and has shown himself to be a complete player. There is no way he won't remain in contention for the YPOTY in April.

#2 Bukayo Saka | Arsenal

England Training Session

Ever since he broke into the Arsenal first team in 2018, Bukayo Saka has grown to become one of the best players in England right now. Just 20 years old, the star has already won the Arsenal Player of the Season award, and he has continued this season in even better form. Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are clearly set to become Arsenal's best players for years to come if they continue at this development pace.

It speaks volumes about Mikel Arteta's coaching qualities, with two Gunners in strong contention for the YPOTY this year. Saka has garnered nine goals and five assists in just 26 Premier League starts this campaign.

Having become a highly versatile player, the star has performed well on both flanks for the Gunners. In his last six games for Arsenal, the star has picked up three goals and one assist, brilliant stats for any 20-year-old.

#1 Phil Foden | Manchester City

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

There's no argument about Foden's potential, especially under the guidance of revered coach Pep Guardiola. The England international has been instrumental for the Cityzens and is rightfully regarded as one of the brightest potentials in world football.

The star was seen as the perfect replacement for David Silva, a City legend who spent 10 years at the club. So far, Foden looks set to surpass the Spaniard.

Now 21 years old, Foden has gone from influencing the game from midfield to becoming a utility player in the middle and final thirds. Capable of playing even as a striker, the City ace has flourished this campaign, scoring seven goals and assisting three in 18 Premier League starts.

He has also been key in other competitions for Manchester City and has clearly matured faster than many players his age. Foden is capable of winning the YPOTY for the second consecutive time, thanks to the vibrant season he has had so far.

Edited by Rohit Mishra