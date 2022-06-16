Ranking the 5 favorites to win the Golden Boy award this year (2022)

Since 2003, renowned Italian daily Tuttosport has been presenting the prestigious Golden Boy award. Every year, Tuttosport puts out an initial 100-man shortlist, which is then gradually trimmed down to an 80, 60, 40, and finally, a 20-man list. Journalists representing different newspapers and media outlets are given the right to pick the winner of the Golden Boy award.

An initial 100-man shortlist for this year’s Golden Boy award has been released, featuring some prominent names from top European clubs.

Below, we will give our early prediction for the award, ranking the five favorites to be named ‘Golden Boy’ in 2022.

Barcelona’s Pedri won the Golden Boy award in 2021

Barcelona youngster Pedri won the Golden Boy award in 2021, courtesy of his exceptional run for both club and country. He featured in 52 games for Barca in the 2020-21 season, scoring four goals and providing six assists. Pedri also stood out for Spain at Euro 2020, winning the 'Young Player of the Tournament' award for his excellent displays.

Unfortunately, the 19-year-old missed a lot of games in the 2021-22 season due to a hamstring injury. He could only feature in 22 matches for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring five times and providing an assist.

The Spain international has been nominated for the 2022 Golden Boy award. However, since he’s already won the award once before and didn’t play much football in the 2021-22 season, we don’t see him as a favorite this year.

If he still emerges on top, he will be the first multiple-time winner in the award’s 19-year history.

#5 Jamal Musiala - Bayern Munich

Hungary v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala has been deservedly nominated for this year’s Golden Boy award. The Germany international is intelligent beyond his age, is quick off his line, and is not afraid to take on strong and aggressive defenders.

The 19-year-old emerged as an important member of Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich in the 2021-22 season, recording five goals and five assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances.

He also took part in eight Champions League fixtures and one DFB Pokal game, recording a total of three goals and an assist.

Musiala, who made his Germany senior team debut in March 2021, is gradually becoming a regular member of Die Mannschaft.

So far, Musiala has featured in 15 games for Germany, scoring once.

#4 Gavi - Barcelona

Spain v Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Gavi, 17, was Barcelona’s standout midfielder in the 2021-22 season. He demonstrated immense maturity, impressed onlookers with his distribution, and routinely barged into the opposition penalty box.

With Pedri missing a lot of football due to his hamstring injury, Gavi efficiently filled in for the former Las Palmas man.

Gavi, who has come through Barcelona’s La Masia academy, took part in 34 La Liga games, recording two goals and six assists.

He also featured in 11 matches across the top two cup competitions in Europe, the Champions League and the Europa League.

Gavi’s excellence has touched the national team as well. Spain coach Luis Enrique gave him his first senior cap in October 2021 and he has not looked back since.

Gavi has featured in 10 games for La Roja so far, scoring once. His first goal for his country came in a 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic earlier in the month.

#3 Karim Adeyemi - Red Bull Salzburg (now Borussia Dortmund)

Hungary v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Red Bull Salzburg have become a springboard for world-class talents. Karim Adeyemi, who enjoyed an outstanding 2021-22 campaign, is the latest prodigy to come out of the Austrian club.

Over the course of the 2021-22 season, the 20-year-old took part in 43 games for the Austrian outfit, recording 30 goal involvements (23 goals, seven assists).

Adeyemi made his senior Germany debut under Hansi Flick in September 2021. He has represented his country four times so far, scoring a goal.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have signed the forward as Erling Haaland’s replacement.

It will be interesting to see how he fares in front of the famous yellow wall next term.

#2 Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

Can Dortmund's Jude Bellingham win the Golden Boy award this year?

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is one of the most sought-after young central midfielders in the world right now.

He is a master interceptor, knows how to dictate tempo, and has a knack for creating goalscoring opportunities.

In the 2021-22 season, Bellingham featured in 44 games for Dortmund across competitions, recording six goals and 14 assists.

The 18-year-old is also a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England first XI, with the youngster already bagging 15 international caps.

#1 Eduardo Camavinga - Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga is the favorite to win the Golden Boy 2022

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camvinga enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 19-year-old Frenchman added a new dimension to Madrid’s world-class midfield, injecting pace and power late in the game.

Thanks to Madrid’s tried and tested midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro, Camavinga did not start many games. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti primarily used him as an impact substitute, which worked wonders, especially in the Champions League.

Camavinga’s driving runs through the middle, vital interceptions, and alert playmaking helped Madrid to three consecutive Champions League comebacks en route to the final.

The France Under-21 star took part in 46 games for the Whites across competitions, recording two goals and two assists.

Expect him to have a much more prominent role in the 2022-23 campaign.

