Ranking the 5 favourites to become the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season (2023-24)

The UEFA Champions League is Europe's top competition. Playing in the competition is a dream for footballers and top players aspire to etch their names into its history books.

Becoming the top scorer in a UEFA Champions League campaign is an accomplishment reserved for the very finest attackers in the game. Some of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the beautiful game have earned that honour.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the UEFA Champions League top scorer seven times while Messi has done it on six occasions. Neither of the two greats will be playing in the competition this season but the Champions League won't suffer from a shortage of prolific goalscorers in their absence.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five favourites to become the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League this season (2023-24).

#5 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Robert Lewandowski is coming off a stellar debut season at Barcelona. The iconic Polish striker was the top scorer in the 2019-20 Champion League. He scored 15 goals in the competition that term and fired Bayern Munich to the title.

Now 35, Lewandowski is no longer in his prime but he can still be an absolute menace on his day. While his most prolific goalscoring days might be behind him, Lewandowski is still capable of finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

It would take something special for him to outscore his competition this season. But Barcelona look strong heading into the new Champions League campaign and are tipped to have a deep run in the tournament. If that happens, Lewandowski's name is likely to flash on the scoreboard a lot of times this season.

#4 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v US Sassuolo - Serie A TIM

Victor Osimhen was simply outstanding in the 2022-23 season. He was on a roll for Napoli, scoring goals like clockwork and helping the Partenopei to their best campaign of the 21st century.

Last term, Osimhen's excellent centre-forward play went a long way towards propelling Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

He is expected to kick on in similar fashion in the new season. Osimhen's overall marksmanship has improved considerably over the past couple of campaigns. He is expected to lead from the front for Napoli in the Champions League this season.

#3 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Germany Soccer Bundesliga

Now that he has made a move to perennial winners Bayern Munich, Harry Kane is expected to finally add some silverware to his cabinet. It's about time that one of the top strikers of his generation finally picked up some trophies.

Kane has got off to a bright start to life in Bavaria, scoring three goals in three Bundesliga appearances so far. The quality of service he receives from his teammates at Bayern Munich is on another level compared to Tottenham Hotspur.

As a result, Kane's goalscoring output is expected to increase and he is expected to play a very important role in their Champions League campaign this term. Kane scored 30 goals in the Premier League last season.

If he can replicate that kind of form this term, there's every chance he'll finish as the top scorer in the Champions League.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Erling Haaland was the top scorer in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. He netted 12 times as Manchester City were crowned champions of Europe.

The Norwegian marksman has picked up from where he left off last term and has been firing on all cylinders in the opening weeks of the new Premier League season.

Haaland is tipped to score plenty of goals in the Champions League as well. However, the top teams in Europe will be more wary of his threat this time around. Haaland did struggle for goals towards the end of last season as more and more teams found a way to take him out of the game.

But the 23-year-old is good enough to find a way to bypass those traps and strategies but things are unlikely to be as easy for him this season.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

APTOPIX France Soccer League One

It's nearly impossible to keep an attacker as dynamic as Kylian Mbappe silent for the length of a game. Teams have struggled to cope with his pace, trickery and incredible shooting ability ever since he broke onto the scene as a teenager.

To this day, there is no formula for keeping Mbappe at bay. You just say your prayers and hope he has a bad day. Mbappe is PSG's main goal threat this season and with no Lionel Messi and Neymar around him, the Frenchman will be unshackled and allowed the freedom of the pitch.

PSG will once again look to seize their elusive Champions League dream this season and Mbappe will be their main man.