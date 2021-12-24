Ranking 5 goalkeepers with most clean sheets in the Premier League in 2021

With the high-octane attacking play taking up most of the limelight in the Premier League, the defensive aspect is often forgotten. Most managers will agree to the fact that a team cannot achieve greatness without an impenetrable defence.

The modern-day goalkeeper needs to incorporate multiple aspects into his game. Along with shop-stopping and aerial prowess, passing ability and composure are necessary.

Several teams rely on playing out from the back, which requires their goalkeeper to be at his best. A single mistake can prove to be disastrous for the team, which can change the complexion of entire games.

Premier League @premierleague Who do you think has been the best 'keeper this year? 🧤 Who do you think has been the best 'keeper this year? 🧤 https://t.co/OTllXn2Aem

The Premier League has been enthralling as always, with teams separated by fine margins at both ends of the table. Nevertheless, some goalkeepers have exceeded expectations, while others have come under scrutiny.

As we reach the end of the year, here’s a look at five goalkeepers with the most Premier League clean sheets in 2021:

#5 Aaron Ramsdale - 13

Leeds United vs Arsenal - Premier League

Aaron Ramsdale’s transfer to Arsenal from Sheffield United this season raised eyebrows, as he was signed for £30 million. Although he has endured back-to-back relegations with Sheffield United and Bournemouth, he has found his place in the Premier League at Arsenal.

Squawka Football @Squawka Aaron Ramsdale made eight saves against Leicester, the most he has ever made in a Premier League game.



He was incredible today. 🧤 Aaron Ramsdale made eight saves against Leicester, the most he has ever made in a Premier League game. He was incredible today. 🧤 https://t.co/8EJKvSfAhZ

Ramsdale has firmly cemented his position as the Gunners’ first-choice keeper. He has kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League in 2021, including eight this season. That is the joint third-best in the league this campaign, level with Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

It is worth mentioning that Hugo Lloris also has 13 clean sheets in the league this year, but has played one game more.

What has caught the eye has been Ramsdale’s elite distribution. Along with making breathtaking saves, the 23-year-old is comfortable in possession and can produce pinpoint long balls. Ramsdale wears his heart on his sleeve, and is fiercely passionate, which has been evident during his Arsenal stint.

#4 Robert Sanchez - 14

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Robert Sanchez has had an incredible start to his Premier League career with Brighton. Part of their youth squad, the Spaniard was sent on loan to Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale. Sanchez made his Brighton debut in 2020, replacing Matt Ryan.

He has kept 14 clean sheets in the Premier League in 2021. The Spaniard has missed one game for Brighton so far, as he was suspended after receiving a red card. Brighton were quite impressive during the first few months in the Premier League, but have faltered of late.

Albion Analytics @AlbionAnalytics



Over his 10 appearances he has prevented 2.8 additional goals (7th most in the Premier League).



#BHAFC Robert Sánchez (‘97) has now saved 13 of the last 14 shots he has faced.Over his 10 appearances he has prevented 2.8 additional goals (7th most in the Premier League). Robert Sánchez (‘97) has now saved 13 of the last 14 shots he has faced.Over his 10 appearances he has prevented 2.8 additional goals (7th most in the Premier League).#BHAFC https://t.co/1Fpc8HqyEi

A towering presence at goal, Sanchez is aggressive during set-pieces, and commands the box well. The 24-year-old has kept five clean sheets so far in the Premier League this season.

Brighton have conceded just 17 goals, which is the fifth-best record in the league. If the Seagulls can sort things out in attack, they could be a force to be reckoned with.

