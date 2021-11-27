5 matches Liverpool must win if they are to lift the Premier League title this season

Premier League giants Liverpool have won 19 league titles in their rich history. The English club's heydays were in the 1970s and 1980s as they topped the league table a whopping 11 times. But the grass wasn’t always greener at Anfield. Following their 18th title in 1989-90, Liverpool went on to a 30-year drought.

Jurgen Klopp, who arrived in 2015, managed to turn doubters into believers. He delivered their first Premier League title in 2019-20, after narrowly missing out in 2018-19. After a convincing title-winning season, everyone expected Liverpool to win their 20th league title last season, but that wasn’t the case.

Liverpool have a rejuvenated look this Premier League season

With fans back in the stadiums, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scoring goals for fun and a fully-fit backline to rely upon, Liverpool have been excellent this season. They have already performed very well in the Premier League and are third in the table. Their Champions League and League Cup records have been perfect so far as well.

Apart from the regular challengers in Manchester City, Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are also making a case for themselves. Liverpool cannot afford to drop points against lesser opposition in what is looking like a three-horse race. However, taking points off direct competitors will be goldust for Liverpool.

This article looks at five matches Liverpool should win if they want to win the ongoing Premier League season and go level with Manchester United on 20 league titles:

#5 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

As mentioned earlier, teams like Liverpool are expected to take all three points against mid-table and relegation-threatened teams. However, this encounter against Crystal Palace will not be as straightforward as it seems.

For starters, Liverpool will be without the services of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in January due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

January has statistically been the worst month for Liverpool during the reign of Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool lost to Southampton and Burnley in the league in January 2021, the latter ending their 68-match unbeaten home run. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester United.

Crystal Palace have been a bogey team for Liverpool in the past. The Patrick Vieira-coached team have been decent in the league so far and are currently 10th on the table. They have drawn seven matches already, meaning they could end up frustrating Klopp on the night. Considering all these factors, Liverpool will have to ensure they get all three points against the Eagles.

#4 Liverpool vs Everton

The Merseyside Derby has seen the most red cards (23) in Premier League history

The Merseyside Derby has produced some magical and memorable moments in the past. The match is scheduled towards the end of the campaign, i.e., April 23. Everton broke their Anfield jinx by beating Liverpool in their own backyard for the first time since 1999 last season.

Chelsea and Manchester City will hope the Toffees repeat the feat. While this match will definitely affect the title race in the Premier League, it could also have severe implications on the UEFA Champions League.

Considering how dominant Liverpool have been in the group stages, one wouldn’t put it past Jurgen Klopp’s men to reach the latter stages of the competition. If they reach the semi-finals, Klopp will have to rotate his players. The first leg of the Champions League semi-final is scheduled to take place just a few days after the derby at Anfield.

Given the lack of depth in quality at Klopp’s disposal, it could turn out to be a classic case of what to focus on if Liverpool progress to the semi-finals. Hence, the result of this match could go a long way in deciding the fate of the Premier League title.

