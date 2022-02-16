Ranking the 5 most gravity-defying headers in football history

Football is all about scoring goals. While having a solid defense is imperative, a team’s primary objective is to slot the ball past the opposing keeper. Most of these goals inevitably end up being shots from the players' feet. However, headers are also a useful way of scoring goals.

Teams with tall players are in an advantageous position especially during set-pieces. Usually, strikers and centre-backs are the main targets whenever a team gets a corner. Apart from corners, headers can also be scored from free kicks and crosses from wide areas of the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos among the players with the best heading ability

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 𝟭𝟰𝟬 HEADED GOALS in his career.



The MOST in the history of football. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 𝟭𝟰𝟬 HEADED GOALS in his career.The MOST in the history of football. https://t.co/JrD5kci7KB

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored the most headed goals in the 21st century. Luuk de Jong, Fernando Llorente, Bas Dost and Aritz Aduriz are four other players also renowned for being incredible in the air. Among defenders, Sergio Ramos had the best goal scoring record, netting over 50 headers.

While the art of scoring headers can be perfected with practice by tall players, scoring gravity-defying headers takes exceptional skill. Attributes like anticipation, reaction and positioning are vital to pulling off perfect finishes with the head. Here are the five most gravity-defying headers in football history.

#5 Marco van Basten (vs Real Madrid)

Marco van Basten is one of the few players to have won 3 or more Ballon d'Ors.

Marco van Basten is one of the best centre-forwards of all time. The Dutchman won three Ballon d’Or awards and was comfortably the best player during the late 1980s and early 1990s. An all-time Ajax and AC Milan great, van Basten scored 277 goals in 373 matches at club level.

Standing at 6’2” tall, van Basten had a penchant for acrobatic goals. He made volleys and bicycle kicks look straightforward. While donning the famous Milan jersey, van Basten scored an unbelievable header against Real Madrid in 1989.

Despite being positioned just inside the 18-yard box, van Basten managed to connect with the ball using his head extremely well. The angle wasn’t in favor of the Dutchman, but he made the most of it and scored a beautiful goal.

#4 Basile Boli (vs PSG)

Basile Boli scored some crucial headers for Olympique Marseille.

Basile Boli features on the list as the only non-attacking player. Olympique Marseille's cult hero represented the Ligue 1 club 158 times and scored 25 goals in all competitions, an impressive record for a defender. Many of these were headed goals, including a thunderbolt header against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

When Marseille faced PSG in the 1992/93 campaign, it was a virtual title decider as both clubs were fighting tooth and nail at the top of the standings. After a goal from either side in the first 30 minutes, Boli gave his side the lead in the 36th minute. The bullet header was struck at a rapid pace from just inside the D-line.

Marseille ended up winning Le Classique 3-1 and went on to win the Ligue 1 title. However, a bribery scandal saw them lose the trophy and it remains unattributed. Despite the controversy surrounding the season, the goal by Boli is still cherished in and around Marseille's streets.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra