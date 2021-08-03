Ranking the 5 greatest #8s of all time

It's one thing to inherit an iconic jersey, it is another thing entirely to make your jersey great. When it comes to rating the jersey numbers that are most respected in the football world, almost all fingers will be pointed at the No 10, 7 and 11 jerseys as these are the ones that are mostly idolized.

However, there are other jersey numbers that do not carry much attention right now but are equally great. It isn't because people idolize them. Rather, it is due to the fact that some legendary players in history have had them on their backs while pulling off their iconic displays.

It would be a 'crime' not to honor these legendary names, considering all they've given to the beautiful game. In line with that, we take a look at the top 5 greatest #8s of all time.

#5 Juninho Pernambucano

At the start of the list stands Brazilian free-kick specialist Juninho Pernambucano. Many have gone on to identify this player as the greatest set-piece magician of all time. His record of 77 direct free kick goals is yet to be matched by anyone and it will likely remain intact for many more years.

Nevertheless, what Juninho gave to the football world is more than just scoring free-kicks. With the No. 8 jersey on his back, the playmaker ran riot for Olympic Lyon and the Brazilian national team. He arrived at the French club at a time when they had never won Ligue 1 but went on to lead them to seven consecutive triumphs.

He bagged a massive 100 goals and 72 assists from 344 appearances for Lyon during his spell in France, and another 18 goals and 29 assists for Vasco da Gama. The playmaker was rewarded with 40 caps for his national team with a record of six goals to his name

#4 Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard is one of the greatest No. 8s in history. What the English international achieved during his 17-year spell with Liverpool is simply unbelievable.

Gerrard was responsible for leading Liverpool to a miraculous UEFA Champions League triumph in 2005. In what is now regarded as 'the miracle of Istanbul', the Reds recovered from three goals down to beat AC Milan on penalties in the UCL final. Gerrard ran the show, scoring the goal that began the revival and winning a vital penalty minutes later.

During his stint at Anfield, the iconic midfielder bagged 186 goals and 143 assists before later joining MLS side LA Galaxy where he bagged five goals and 15 assists in 35 matches. He also had 21 goals from 114 caps for the national team and will be forever remembered as a legend of the game.

