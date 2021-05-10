Ranking the 5 greatest Ballon d'Or winners of all time

The Ballon d'Or is the greatest individual prize in football and it has been awarded to some of the finest players to have graced the game. We've gotten so used to seeing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo winning the Ballon d'Or over the past decade and a half that Luka Modric winning it in 2018, although deservedly, felt like a glitch in the matrix.

This hasn't always been the case. The Ballon d'Or used to change hands on a yearly basis in the past and some of the most revered individuals in football have been recipients of the most prestigious individual award in football.

The Ballon d'Or is set to return after being cancelled in 2020

We were likely to have a new winner in 2020 with Robert Lewandowski outperforming his competition by a country mile. But unfortunately, the Ballon d'Or was canceled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The race for the Ballon d'Or has been blown wide open this year and there's no predicting who will get their hands on it this time around. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the greatest Ballon d'Or winners of all time.

#5 Johan Cruyff - 1971

Johan Cruyff

Barcelona and Ajax legend Johan Cruyff has left an indelible mark on the beautiful game and is a footballing genius. He was incredibly successful as a player and as a manager and was a cut above the rest when he was at his peak, winning three consecutive Ballon d'Or's between 1971 and 1974.

Cruyff enjoyed his best season at an individual level in 1971, playing for Ajax, which is regarded as one of the greatest teams in the history of the game. Cruyff won the Eredivisie and the European Cup in 1971 after beating Panathinaikos in the final.

The Dutchman was also crowned the Dutch and European Footballer of the Year. Cruyff was the poster boy of total football and he was a versatile footballer whose technical ability was second to none. He scored 27 goals in 37 matches, and beat George Best and Sandro Mazzola to the Ballon d'Or.

#4 Ronaldo Nazario - 1997

Ronaldo of Inter Milan

Ronaldo was expected to win the Ballon d'Or in 1996 but the award eventually went to Matthias Sammer, much to everyone's surprise. However, in 1997, there was no denying the magical Brazilian.

One of the finest strikers in the history of the game, Ronaldo enjoyed two of his most prolific seasons in 1996-97 for Barcelona and then in 1997-98 for Inter Milan. In the lone season he played for Barcelona, he scored a whopping 47 goals in 49 games and won the Copa Del Rey and Supercopa de Espana with the Catalans.

He kicked on in the same vein for Inter Milan and was easily the standout performer in 1997 in all regards. In the summer of 1997, when he joined Inter Milan from Barcelona for around €25 million, he became the second player after Maradona to break the transfer record for the most expensive player twice.

