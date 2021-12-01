Ranking the 5 greatest bargain signings by Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola is considered by many football followers to be the best in the modern era and to be considered at such a prestigious position in itself is an honor. The Spanish manager has managed some of the biggest clubs in the world and has produced superstars under him in a consistent manner.

Guardiola rose to fame as the manager of Barcelona, where his tiki-taka brand of football was revolutionary during its time. It was simple yet effective and was a joy to watch.

He then moved to Germany with Bavarian giants Bayern Munich which was another successful period. Pep Guardiola is now the manager at Manchester City and has made the club an extremely dominant force in Europe.

Pep Guardiola made several bargain signings in his coaching career

There will always be criticism of any successful person and it's no different for Pep Guardiola. He has sometimes been accused of being a 'chequebook manager', who relies on the wealth of his club.

The nature of modern football is such that the biggest football clubs will be spending money. However, it is unfair to accuse Pep Guardiola of being a heavy spender only when the Spaniard has made some brilliant signings at very low prices as well.

On that note, let's take a look at five of his best bargain signings:

#5 Alexis Sanchez

FC Barcelona v Levante U.D - Copa del Rey Quarter Final

A young Chilean was making all the right moves in Italian Serie A and it grabbed Pep Guardiola's attention. He had just won the Champions League and was looking to build a team for the future. In the market for a skilled attacker, Pep Guardiola found his perfect candidate in the form of Alexis Sanchez.

The £23.4 million that Pep Guardiola paid for Alexis may have seemed quite a lot in 2011, but he had incredible potential and lived up to it at the Camp Nou.

In the three seasons he spent at Barcelona, despite minor injuries, Alexis was a reliable option. The Chilean scored 46 goals and registered 37 assists while playing from wide positions, winning La Liga in 2012-13.

U. Bichóloga Internacional de Ciencias Aplicadas @bichologus



Alexis Sanchez en 2016 ganó la Copa América y tuvo 50g/a en 60 partidos. Quedó fuera del top 30 candidatos al Balon de Oro.🤣🤣🤣 @ronaldocomps Alexis Sanchez in 2016 won the Copa America and got 50g/a in 60 games. He ended up out of the top 30 Balon d'or contestants.🤣🤣🤣Alexis Sanchez en 2016 ganó la Copa América y tuvo 50g/a en 60 partidos. Quedó fuera del top 30 candidatos al Balon de Oro.🤣🤣🤣 @ronaldocomps Alexis Sanchez in 2016 won the Copa America and got 50g/a in 60 games. He ended up out of the top 30 Balon d'or contestants.🤣🤣🤣Alexis Sanchez en 2016 ganó la Copa América y tuvo 50g/a en 60 partidos. Quedó fuera del top 30 candidatos al Balon de Oro.🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/i3rJtFBQEw

To become a starter, Alexis moved to Arsenal and Barcelona managed to make a decent little profit from the switch. As such, he remains one of Pep Guardiola's best bargain signings.

#4 Xabi Alonso

FC Bayern Munich Unveil Recycled Ocean Plastic Kit

If Alexis was Pep Guardiola's vision of a talented youngster, Xabi Alonso is the example of shrewd business. Alonso has had a glittering career at Liverpool and Real Madrid.

But eyebrows were raised when Pep Guardiola decided to spend around £8 million on a footballer on the wrong side of 30. But Oh! how the world was wrong and Pep was right.

Alonso showcased his ability, technical senses and match awareness in the three seasons he spent at Bayern. He may have aged and the pace may have gone down (Alonso was never a sprinter). But his vision, astute passes and dead ball specialization stayed as they were.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball 🏆 Four trophies with Liverpool

🏆 Six trophies with Real Madrid

🏆 Five trophies with Bayern



Happy 4️⃣0️⃣th birthday, Xabi Alonso! 🎈



🏆 Four trophies with Liverpool🏆 Six trophies with Real Madrid🏆 Five trophies with BayernHappy 4️⃣0️⃣th birthday, Xabi Alonso! 🎈https://t.co/61MZmz05cQ

Alonso finally retired after his Bayern Munich spell but he didn't just make up the numbers. He was an important unit of Pep Guardiola's team and won the league title every time over the three seasons he spent in Germany.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith