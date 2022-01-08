Ranking the 5 greatest English players in Premier League history

The Premier League is home to English football. Being the home country, the league has obviously seen a plethora of English footballers on its stage. Boasting an assortment of talent, the Premier League is the perfect vessel for English footballers to develop their skills and progress their careers.

England has produced innumerable football legends. Every Premier League club has had its own share of English legends and the list seems to be in a state of constant growth.

Let's take a look at the five greatest English players to feature in the Premier League.

#5. Steven Gerrard - Liverpool

Steven Gerrard is arguably one of the most legendary players in Liverpool's history.

Despite never winning a Premier League title himself, the Englishman was a constant figure in Liverpool's success over the course of his career. Club captain for the majority of his career, Gerrard is well remembered for building the foundation for Liverpool's recent accomplishments.

B/R Football @brfootball 191 goals

165 assists

Champions League

2x FA Cup

3x EFL Cup

UEFA Cup

UEFA Super Cup

Community Shield



Steven Gerrard called time on his career five years ago today 191 goals165 assistsChampions League2x FA Cup3x EFL CupUEFA CupUEFA Super CupCommunity ShieldSteven Gerrard called time on his career five years ago today ⚽ 191 goals🎯 165 assists🏆 Champions League 🏆 2x FA Cup🏆 3x EFL Cup 🏆 UEFA Cup🏆 UEFA Super Cup🏆 Community ShieldSteven Gerrard called time on his career five years ago today 👏 https://t.co/dvJmK4f9dE

Gerrard was an unbelievably versatile footballer. Primarily a midfielder, he was capable of slotting in anywhere in the center of the park. He has, on occasion, played in attack as well and has always led the team from the front.

Gerrard won two FA Cups with Liverpool, as well as the unforgettable UEFA Champions League title in 2005 in Istanbul. With Liverpool finding themselves 3-0 down at the break, club captain Gerrard took it upon himself to inspire his team to a comeback for the ages.

He scored the Reds' first goal in the second half. Liverpool went on to draw the match and win the tie on penalties, with Gerrard putting in a 'Man of the Match' performance.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Dragging his team towards victory when backs were against the wall...

15 years on from Istanbul, Steven Gerrard's performance remains one of the very best we've seen from a captainDragging his team towards victory when backs were against the wall... 15 years on from Istanbul, Steven Gerrard's performance remains one of the very best we've seen from a captain 🙌Dragging his team towards victory when backs were against the wall...https://t.co/BdG2JVYEKC

Gerrard left Liverpool in 2015, but is still considered one of the most important players in the club's history. He now manages another Premier League club Aston Villa.

#4. Frank Lampard - Chelsea, Manchester City

Frank Lampard is a truly esteemed figure in Chelsea history.

The midfielder enjoyed a long and successful career with the Blues after signing from West Ham United in 2001. He spent 13 years with Chelsea before moving to Premier League rivals Manchester City.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 211 - Frank Lampard holds the record for scoring the most goals for Chelsea in the club’s history, scoring 211 goals between 2001 and 2014; he has also scored the most Premier League goals for the club (147) and provided the most assists (90). Return. 211 - Frank Lampard holds the record for scoring the most goals for Chelsea in the club’s history, scoring 211 goals between 2001 and 2014; he has also scored the most Premier League goals for the club (147) and provided the most assists (90). Return. https://t.co/UWrUuzF3y8

Lampard is widely regarded as a generational midfielder. He added an incredible output of goals despite being a midfielder, a feat that was unheard of at the time. He is regarded by many as a visionary who created the mold of the modern-day Premier League midfielder.

Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, one UEFA Europa League and one UEFA Champions League during his time with the club. He also holds the record for being Chelsea's all-time highest goalscorer (211), while also providing the most assists (92) in the club's history.

Squawka Football @Squawka Happy 42nd birthday to Chelsea's all-time record goal-scorer, the only midfielder to have scored 150+ Premier League goals, three-time Premier League winner and Champions League winner.



Happy birthday, Frank Lampard. Happy 42nd birthday to Chelsea's all-time record goal-scorer, the only midfielder to have scored 150+ Premier League goals, three-time Premier League winner and Champions League winner.Happy birthday, Frank Lampard. https://t.co/7eU8mV6NZP

A midfielder as complete as Lampard comes along only once in a generation and the fans who watched him succeed may consider themselves truly lucky.

