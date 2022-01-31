Ranking the 5 greatest free transfers of 2021

As the January transfer window comes to a close, teams will start formulating their plans for the remainder of the season.

Transfer fees in the game have skyrocketed over the last few years. Paul Pogba’s move to Manchester United and Paris-Saint Germain’s acquisition of Neymar Jr were two transfers that inflated the market.

However, many other quality players are still signed for cut-price deals or even on free transfers.

Free transfer is a smart way to combat transfer expenses

A free transfer, also known as Bosman, happens when a team signs an out-of-contact player. During the COVID-19 pandemic, teams opted against extending contracts of some players due to financial reasons.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 25 years ago today, the Bosman ruling was decided, allowing players to join other European teams for free once their contract had expired.



What is the best free transfer of all-time? 25 years ago today, the Bosman ruling was decided, allowing players to join other European teams for free once their contract had expired.What is the best free transfer of all-time? https://t.co/OYxKItZOBs

Ligue 1 leaders PSG were one of the clubs to snap up some of these superstars. They acquired as many as four players on free transfers last summer. On that note, let’s have a look at the five most significant free transfers of 2021:

#5 Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan)

FC Internazionale vs Spezia Calcio - Serie A

Edin Dzeko was signed by Serie A champions Inter Milan on a free transfer. Despite winning their 19th scudetto, the Milan-based club had to offload some of their stars due to their financial woes. After selling Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi for substantial transfer fees, they signed Dzeko on a Bosman.

The Bosnian marksman has filled Lukaku’s big shoes with ease. Dzeko has nine goals and four assists in 22 Serie A appearances this season. The Inter number 9 has three goals and one assist in the Champions League as well.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC There's no difference between Lukaku and Dzeko according Inter's CEO 🤔 There's no difference between Lukaku and Dzeko according Inter's CEO 🤔 https://t.co/IP9w0QiNv3

Considering the €113 million Inter received for Lukaku, they will be more than pleased with Dzeko’s output. The former Manchester City centre-forward has signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri, and has formed a lethal partnership with Lautaro Martinez.

#4 Sergio Ramos (PSG)

Sergio Ramos is the greatest centre-back of his generation.

After a highly successful 15-year career in the Spanish capital, Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid last summer. The legendary centre-back was among a host of big-name signings made by Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG.

The 35-year-old has accomplished everything for both club and country. He has achieved more than most of the players on this list. However, his contributions to PSG have been close to negligible, as he barely appeared enough for them due to injuries. Hence, he ranks only fourth on this list.

B/R Football @brfootball Sergio Ramos gets his first goal for PSG Sergio Ramos gets his first goal for PSG ✨ https://t.co/K3UyK0q07H

The four-time Champions League winner has only appeared four times in Ligue 1. During his stint in Paris, he will be eager to take a few young defenders under his wing. The likes of Thilo Kehrer and even the experienced Marquinhos could learn plenty from Ramos.

