Ranking the 5 greatest free transfers in football history

Free transfers are called so as they involve the transfer of players between clubs without a transfer fee. That happens when a player either runs out of contract at his parent club or both parties rescind the contract by mutual consent.

Such transfers are preferable for clubs that do not have the financial might to make big-money moves. After the COVID-19 outbreak wrecked the finances of many clubs, loan moves and free transfers have become more common than what is usually the case.

Over the years, several world-class players have moved on free transfers and found success at their new clubs. Some notable examples in this regard would be Steve McManaman joining Real Madrid in 1999, Sol Campbell moving to Arsenal in 2001, Real Madrid legend Raul joining Schalke 04 in 2010 and Miroslav Klose arriving at Lazio in 2011, to name a few.

On that note, here's a look at the five greatest free transfers in the history of the game.

#5 Gianluigi Donnarumma to PSG (2021)

Widely regarded as one of the finest active goalkeepers in the game despite his tender years, Gianluigi Donnarumma first made his name at AC Milan as a precocious 16-year-old.

The 22-year-old quickly became a key player at the club, helping the Rossoneri to a creditable second-place finish in the 2020-21 season to seal a return to UEFA Champions League.

Donnarumma continued his fine form in Italy's triumphant campaign at Euro 2020 this summer. The lanky custodian kept clean sheets in all three group games and made key saves in the shootout wins against Spain in the semis and England in the final. For his fabulous exploits in the tournament, Donnarumma was named Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament.

However, with Milan failing to tie down Donnarumma to a new contract, French giants PSG swopped in and acquired the free agent, who is tipped to emulate and perhaps exceed the exploits of his illustrious namesake Gianluigi Buffon. Considering the player's pedigree and the promise he holds, PSG's acquisition of Donnarumma, especially on a free transfer, is an absolute coup.

Earlier this summer, PSG also acquired Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos and Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers.

Donnarumma will now look to hit the ground running in a star-studded PSG team looking to reassert their domestic dominance and win their first Champions League title.

#4 Paul Pogba to Juventus (2012)

Paul Pogba is arguably one of the most talented midfield players in the game. However, after struggling for game-time during his stint at Manchester United, the Frenchman moved to Italian giants Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2012.

Suffice to say, Pogba was a standout performer for the Bianconeri during his four-season stay at the club. The midfielder scored 34 times and assisted on 40 occasions as the Bianconeri won four consecutive Serie A titles and reached a Champions League final.

Apart from his goal contributions, Pogba was a formidable presence in the Bianconeri midfield, orchestrating plays and conjuring scoring opportunities aplenty for teammates. Considering his exploits, United did not hesitate to splurge £89 million and bring Pogba back to Old Trafford before the start of the 2016-17 season.

Although the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner hasn't always hit the heights expected of him at Old Trafford, he has been a key player in the team, especially under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After a fine outing with France at Euro 2020, the 28-year-old will hope to build on his exploits from last season.

