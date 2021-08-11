Ranking the 5 greatest French players in Chelsea history

Chelsea have had many world-class players over the years and a lot of top French players have turned out for the west London club in the Premier League. Since France are a dominant side in world football, many Frenchmen have played in the Premier League, with several of them being on the books at Chelsea over the years.

If Chelsea end up securing a deal for Sevilla star Jules Kounde, who is heavily linked to the club, this trend will continue.

Plenty of great French players have played for Chelsea

Many of France's greatest players played a key role in Chelsea's transition from being strivers in the Ken Bates era to being champions in the Roman Abrahimovich era. Players like Marcel Desailly, Claude Makelele, Nicolas Anelka and William Gallas have won numerous honors during their time at the club.

While some of these players do make our list, William Gallas has been excluded due to the nature of his departure from the club.

So here we take a look at five of the best French players who have plied their trade at Stamford Bridge:

#5 Florent Malouda

Malouda played a key part in Chelsea's 2009-10 Premier League win

Florent Malouda came to Chelsea from Lyon in 2007 and was exactly the type of experienced, proven player that Jose Mourinho was eager to have in his side.

Unfortunately for him, Mourinho departed shortly after Malouda's arrival and the Frenchman was used in a bit-part role for two seasons. However, Malouda solidified his place in the team in 2009-10 with 33 appearances and 12 goals.

Primarily a left-sided midfielder or forward, he played as part of a front-three and in deeper midfield roles during his time at Chelsea. He has won several accolades at the club, including three FA Cups, the Champions League and the Premier League title.

Malouda was also voted Players' Player of the Year for his performances in the 2009-10 title-winning season.

CHELSEA REWIND: On this day in 2007, Chelsea signed Florent Malouda from Lyon for £13.5m. ✍️



🏆 Champions League

🏆 Premier League

🏆🏆🏆 F.A Cup



His best season being 2009/10, winning ‘The Double’ under Carlo Ancelotti. 👏 pic.twitter.com/jok7ynlIU2 — Chris Wright 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@chriswrightzz) July 10, 2021

Malouda left Chelsea in bitter circumstances. He was put on the transfer list in 2012 but refused to sign for any team that would pay him less than what he was earning at Chelsea.

As such, he was banished to the U21 squad in his final year and made no appearances that season. He subsequently joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a free transfer the following summer.

Irrespective of how it ended for him at Chelsea, Malouda enjoyed the peak of his career at Stamford Bridge and is still fondly remembered for his contributions.

#4 Frank Leboeuf

Leboeuf made 204 appearances for theBlues

Frank Leboeuf joined Chelsea from Strasbourg in 1996 and spent five seasons at the club.

During his time at Chelsea he won two FA Cups, a League Cup, and a Cup Winner's Cup. The Frenchman was also a member of the side that came close to winning the Premier League title in 1999.

Lebouef, a cultured defender with excellent technique, was also a prolific penalty taker and scored 17 spot-kicks for the Blues. He also managed to score several long range goals during his 204 appearances for the club.

Lebouef was also a member of France's 1998 World Cup winning squad, becoming only the second player after Peter Bonetti to win the World Cup while at Chelsea.

Happy Birthday Frank Leboeuf 🎂



World Cup 🏆

European Championship 🏆

Cup Winners' Cup 🏆

FA Cup 🏆🏆

League Cup 🏆pic.twitter.com/z7jzRWjML0 — Goal (@goal) January 22, 2019

The defender left Chelsea in 2001 and had spells at Marseille, Al-Sadd SC and Hollywood United before finally retiring in 2007.

He later became an actor and starred in several Hollywood movies including the Oscar nominated film, The Theory of Everything.

