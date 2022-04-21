Ranking 5 greatest left-footed forwards in Premier League history

The Premier League has witnessed a lot of greats over the decades who were renowned for their individual brilliance, technical ability, and creativity. Footballers are gifted with either the ability to be left-footed or right-footed, but there are some exceptional ones who can use both feet perfectly well without the risk of injury.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five greatest left-footed forwards in Premier League history.

#5 Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge was one of those brilliant players whose careers were hampered by repeated injuries. He is notable for the fire he displayed in his first full season with Liverpool, where he scored 22 goals in the league.

Sturridge is the first Englishman to win the Champions League with two different Premier clubs — Chelsea in 2011-12 and Liverpool in 2018-19. However, he didn't play in either of the finals.

He has played for English clubs like Chelsea, Bolton Wanderers, Manchester City and West Brom Albion, but his most productive stint in terms of trophies was at Chelsea. Sturridge won the Premier League, the Champions League and two FA Cups with the Blues. At Liverpool, he was at his most prolific, scoring 68 goals in 160 matches.

Sturridge currently plays for Perth Glory FC in Australia.

#4 Olivier Giroud

Oliver Giroud is one of the most reliable strikers in the world. He is known for playing for two rival London clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea.

His time at Arsenal was during the peak of his career, having scored a total of 105 goals in 253 appearances for the Gunners. During his time with the Gunners, Giroud won three FA Cups and three Community Shields.

Squawka @Squawka



❍ 12 games

❍ 12 wins

❍ 7 trophies



There's nothing under-rated about that record. Olivier Giroud has won every single domestic cup game he has played at the New Wembley.❍ 12 games❍ 12 wins❍ 7 trophiesThere's nothing under-rated about that record. Olivier Giroud has won every single domestic cup game he has played at the New Wembley.❍ 12 games❍ 12 wins❍ 7 trophiesThere's nothing under-rated about that record. 👌 https://t.co/2wVSQkRNJ8

Giroud moved to Chelsea in 2018 after spending six years with Arsenal. He earned two European titles as a Blue - the Europa League in 2018-19 and the Champions League in 2020-21. The Frenchman was the top scorer in Chelsea's successful Europa League run.

He also won the FA Cup title in his debut season for the Blues, becoming one of the few players to win back-to-back FA Cups with two different clubs after winning it the previous season with the Gunners.

Giroud currently plays for AC Milan.

#3 Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation. He is among the prestigious list of players to score over 100 Premier League goals.

Lukaku started his Premier League spell at Chelsea in 2011 at the tender age of 18, but his impact was not felt due to limited first-team appearances. This led to a loan move to West Brom Albion the following season.

Lukaku improved tremendously with West Brom, where he finished the season with 17 Premier League goals. His major highlight for the season was the hat-trick he scored against Manchester United in a comeback 5-5 draw in Sir Alex Ferguson's final game as United manager.

Lukaku moved to Everton on loan the following season but didn't rise to stardom until the following season. He made a name for himself at Everton by smashing a number of records, notably the club record for the most EPL goals scored in a season.

He became the first Toffee since Bob Latchford to net 20 goals in three consecutive seasons.

The Belgian later went on to play for Manchester United for two seasons from 2017 to 2019 garnering up to 28 goals in 66 Premier League appearances before leaving for Inter Milan in the summer of 2019. At Inter, he helped the club to a Serie A title in the 2020-21 season, while scoring 24 goals in the league.

Lukaku finally returned to his boyhood club Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

#2 Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler is arguably the greatest player that has ever played for Liverpool. With 183 goals (128 Premier League goals), he is the highest goal scorer for the Merseyside club.

Fowler did enjoy spells at various clubs like Manchester City and Leeds United. He scored a total of 163 Premier League goals, ranking him eighth on the all-time list.

He was the recipient of the PFA Young Player of the Year award for two consecutive seasons in 1995 and 1996, a feat only equalled by a few.

Fowler's fiery form saw him score 30+ goals consecutively in first full three seasons (1995,1996 & 1997). He won five trophies throughout his career, including the UEFA Super Cup and UEFA Cup.

Fowler currently manages a club in the Indian Super League.

#1 Robin Van Persie

Robin Van Persie is considered to be one of the greatest forwards of his generation. He is among the few players to win the Premier League Golden Boot with two different club — Arsenal and Manchester United.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 9 - Between January-May 2011, Arsenal striker Robin van Persie scored in nine consecutive Premier League away games, a record in the competition. Daring. #OptaPLSeasons 9 - Between January-May 2011, Arsenal striker Robin van Persie scored in nine consecutive Premier League away games, a record in the competition. Daring. #OptaPLSeasons https://t.co/lQm7GnIkbq

Van Persie ranks thirteenth in the Premier League's all-time goal scorers with 144 goals, 96 and 48 goals for Arsenal and Manchester United respectively. He holds the record for the most goals scored at the Emirates Stadium.

Van Persie's most productive season in the Premier League was in the 2011-12 season where he netted 30 goals in 38 league matches. The feat earned him the Golden Boot, PFA Player of the Year and Arsenal Player of the Year.

The Dutchman played a pivotal role in United's last league title by scoring 26 goals in the 2012-13 season, which also earned him the Golden Boot again and Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

Van Persie retired from football at his boyhood club, Feyenoord, in 2019.

