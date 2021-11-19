Ranking the 5 greatest Manchester United signings from Ligue 1

Manchester United are one of the best clubs in the world, and the right signings have played a huge role in their success. However, the Red Devils have always been well-known for the players created via their academy as well.

This recognition was elevated in 1958 when the 'Busby Babes' under Sir Matt Busby were fabricated. The custom carried on and 40 years later, Sir Alex Ferguson created his own set of players famously known as the 'Class of 92'.

In 2019, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer proudly continued the record of fielding at least one academy player for 4000 straight matches, which started in 1937.

United Journal Academy @utdjournalACAD



"Our fans expect to see youngsters debuting from the academy. We've got a great record over the last 83 years and it's our job to make sure we don't break the cycle over the next 83 years." #mujournal



[@DomBooth19] 🗣️ — Manchester United Head of Academy Nick Cox:"Our fans expect to see youngsters debuting from the academy. We've got a great record over the last 83 years and it's our job to make sure we don't break the cycle over the next 83 years." #mufc 🗣️ — Manchester United Head of Academy Nick Cox:"Our fans expect to see youngsters debuting from the academy. We've got a great record over the last 83 years and it's our job to make sure we don't break the cycle over the next 83 years." #mufc #mujournal [@DomBooth19] https://t.co/CmRKhQ3YfE

Manchester United have still recruited impressive talent despite their quality academy

The academy will always remain the stepping-stone of the club for years to come, but that has never shied them from recruiting talent from across Europe. Since the beginning of this century, Manchester United have spent billions on arrivals, ranking them third only behind Chelsea and Manchester City amongst English clubs in terms of transfer expenditure.

Many succeeded whereas many left the same way they came. However, we will be looking at the success category here and focusing on the best signings made by Manchester United from the French division, Ligue 1:

#5 Anthony Martial

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

Rising through Lyon's academy, Anthony Martial attained fame when he joined AS Monaco. He was a teenage star in the making and Manchester United rose to the occasion and grabbed the Golden Boy winner in 2015 for a total fee of £58 million.

He had a perfect debut as he scored a brace which included an incredible goal that helped Manchester United beat Liverpool 3-1. Since that memorable day, he has been loyal to the club and is currently in his seventh season at Old Trafford.

Although he is having an erratic spell with an exit looming, the 25-year-old Frenchman is a skilled and threatening striker on his best days. He has scored 79 goals in 265 appearances as a Manchester United player so far.

#4 Edinson Cavani

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United signed Edinson Cavani as a free agent after his contract with PSG expired, and this has been one of the best decisions taken by the club recently. The Uruguayan international is one of the most complete strikers in football history. His spells at Napoli and PSG are enough to back that statement.

With 104 goals in 138 appearances for Napoli, Cavani held the mantle for the club's top scorer each season. After adding a trophy during that spell, he became the then sixth most expensive signing in the world when PSG cashed out £58 million for his services.

His seven-year spell in Paris saw him become a dominant force, and with 200 goals in 301 appearances, he became the club's all-time top scorer. Excluding the Champions League, he won every other trophy available to PSG multiple times at the Parc des Princes.

AnonymousFootball @AnonymousFTBL Edinson Cavani's stats so far with Manchester United this season (all competitions):📊



- 15 goals

- 4 assists

Participated in 35 matches (18 of them as a starter).



A player Manester united needed since Ferguson's departure. Edinson Cavani's stats so far with Manchester United this season (all competitions):📊- 15 goals- 4 assistsParticipated in 35 matches (18 of them as a starter).A player Manester united needed since Ferguson's departure. https://t.co/607TAwfSAX

Manchester United then approached the 34-year-old veteran to provide his immeasurable experience to the young squad. Despite his age, he proved why he was called 'El Matador'. Cavani has only enjoyed limited involvement, but he has been effective every time he enters the pitch for Manchester United.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith