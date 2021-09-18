Ranking the 5 greatest players to have won a European treble

Winning the 'treble' of league, domestic cup and European titles in a single campaign is truly special.

Very few teams in history have managed to pull off the seemingly impossible task.

In the Champions League-era in particular, there have been only six instances of a side winning the continental treble, accounted for by only four sides.

European powerhouses Barcelona and Bayern Munich are the only sides in history to have won two trebles. While Manchester United and Inter Milan are the other teams to have pulled off the feat once.

But these insane records wouldn't have been possible without the heroics of their players, who performed week in week out over 60 games to achieve incredible glory.

Only a handful of players have the distinction of winning the treble, but who are the greatest to have done it? Here's a list of the top five:

Giggs has made the most number of appearances for a single European club

One of the greatest one-club men of all-time, Ryan Giggs was an integral part of Manchester United. He was key in the squad which romped to the first-ever treble of the Champions League era in 1999.

Only 26 at the time, the Welshman was a reckoning force in midfield. His highlight of the memorable Chapions League campaign was setting up Teddy Sheringham in extra-time of the final which sparked their famous comeback. That set United on their way to the treble.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck “It’s the only time I have cried on a football pitch because the emotions just took over.” - Ryan Giggs on the Champions League final 1999. #mufc “It’s the only time I have cried on a football pitch because the emotions just took over.” - Ryan Giggs on the Champions League final 1999. #mufc https://t.co/ANnavlFbSC

He didn't look back thereafter, going on to become the face of the side that went on to dominate the Premier League in the 21st century. He even captained them in some of them.

Giggs retired in 2014 at the age of 40 with 963 appearances for the Red Devils and 34 trophies under his belt.

Neuer captained Bayern Munich to their second European treble last year

The only goalkeeper in the Champions League-era to win two continental trebles, Manuel Neuer is among the greatest ever players in his position. He has been the resolute backbone of Bayern Munich for a decade now.

He was a promising young talent at the time of his transfer from Schalke in 2011. But the German custodian has since etched his name among the legends in the club's folklore with a multitude of top-notch performances.

His collection of 26 titles with the Bavarian outfit includes 2013 and 2020 trebles. He put up phenomenal displays in goal on each occasion for which he also won numerous individual accolades from UEFA.

Neuer's inclusion in this list may seem controversial to a few but the 'sweeper-keeper' has been a modern day great. His on-field achievements are testimony to why he deserves a place here.

