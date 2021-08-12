Ranking the 5 greatest transfer windows in football history

Every year, there is a flurry of activity in the summer transfer window as clubs look to bolster their rosters ahead of the new season. It goes without saying that most big-money transfers happen during the summer transfer window, as most players do not prefer changing clubs mid-season.

Over the years, there have been several blockbuster transfer windows, especially by clubs in Europe's top five leagues that has shaken up the status quo in their respective leagues and in Europe.

A few such instances are Real Madrid bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to become a force to be reckoned with, especially in the Champions League, and Inter Milan making a plethora of new signings on their way to winning their only continental treble.

On that note, here's a look at the five greatest transfer windows by clubs in the game's history.

#5 Chelsea - 2020

Chelsea made a splash in the transfer window last summer.

Despite being slapped with a two-window transfer ban by FIFA, Chelsea finished a creditable fourth in the 2019-20 Premier League and immediately set about replenishing their roster that summer, splurging close to €250 million.

The Blues brought in prolific Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who was much sought-after by Liverpool and followed that up by landing his compatriot Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen. The two German internationals, who cost Chelsea a combined €133 million, had modest debut campaigns at the club.

After making a bright start to life at Stamford Bridge, Werner endured a long goalscoring drought but chipped in with key assists. Havertz, arguably fared a bit better, as he thrived in a more advanced role under compatriot Thomas Tuchel and scored the winner in the Champions League final against Manchester City.

Apart from the two Germans, Chelsea also brought in the excellent Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell, Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva. While Mendy proved to be an instant upgrade on the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chilwell and Silva have been rocks in the Chelsea defense. The other summer acquisition, Malang Sarr, was loaned off to Porto, though.

After the highs of last season, it remains to be seen how the expensively assembled Chelsea roster fares this campaign.

#4 Inter Milan - 2009

Inter Milan won the continental treble in 2010.

Inter Milan had a season to remember in 2009-10, winning their fifth consecutive Scudetto and becoming the first Italian club to win the continental treble.

It was made possible after a summer of inspired acquisitions by the Nerazzurri. One of their many signings that summer was that of the treble-winning Samuel Eto'o from Barcelona in a swap deal that saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic go the other way.

Although he did not have as prolific a season as he had at Barcelona the season before, Eto'o scored 16 goals in 48 games to become the first player to win the continental treble in successive seasons with two different clubs.

Diego Milito, acquired from Genoa for €30 million, proved to be another astute signing, as the Argentine amassed 30 goals that season, including two in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

Wesley Sneijder and Thiago Motta, brought on from Real Madrid and Genoa, also quickly established themselves in the Inter first team. Both players played over 40 games and racked up 32 goal contributions between them. In fact, Sneijder, who also played a key role in taking the Netherlands to the FIFA World Cup final that summer, was one of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or award that year.

Brazilian center-back Lucio, acquired from Bayern Munich on a free transfer, played close to 50 games despite arriving from a different league. Another free-transfer arrival, Goran Pandev, registered nine goal contributions in 27 games in all competitions, as Inter Milan enjoyed the best-ever campaign by an Italian club.

