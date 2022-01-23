Ranking the 5 highest-paid players at Chelsea currently (2022)

Chelsea have enjoyed great success in the Premier League era. The infusion of cash by Roman Abramovich since 2003 has helped them become one of the most successful English clubs in the 21st century.

They won the Champions League last season. To bolster their chances in the Premier League this season, they broke their transfer record while bringing back Romelu Lukaku. They dished out £97.5 million for the Belgium striker, but he has not been able to replicate the form he displayed at Inter Milan.

Chelsea spend more on midfielders than any other Premier League team

The London-based club have one of the highest wage bills in the world (£162,64 million annually).

They rank second behind Manchester United in the Premier League in wages. However, they are the highest spenders on midfielders in the league, with almost 38% of their annual wages going to midfielders. The Blues rank second in wages for goalkeepers, defenders and forwards.

On that note, here's a look at the five highest-paid players at Chelsea currently.

#5 Ben Chilwell - £190,000 per week

Ben Chilwell suffered a serious injury earlier this season.

Ben Chilwell started his career with Leicester City, graduating from their academy in 2015. He went on loan to Huddersfield Town in the middle of the 2015-16 campaign. So he missed out on the winners' medal in the Foxes' title-winning run that season.

His performances on the left flank, where he displays his pinpoint crossing and ability to pick up assists, make him one of the most in-demand left-backs in the league. The Blues signed him in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of £45 million.

Ben Chilwell @BenChilwell 🏼 Hi guys. Just wanted to let everyone know that the operation yesterday was successful. I feel very positive & motivated to work like a beast to get back on the pitch with my boys soon and help this great club win more trophies. Thank you all for the support and nice messages Hi guys. Just wanted to let everyone know that the operation yesterday was successful. I feel very positive & motivated to work like a beast to get back on the pitch with my boys soon and help this great club win more trophies. Thank you all for the support and nice messages 💪🏼💙 https://t.co/6fhTljqTkH

His current contract runs out in 2025, and he pockets a handsome £9,88 million annually.

#4 Saul Niguez - £198,269 per week

Saul Niguez has joined the Blues on loan.

Saul Niguez's transfer to Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid on the last day of the transfer window last summer was one of the surprises of the summer.

Dominating in the midfield. Saul Niguez's game by numbers vs. Tottenham:100% long ball accuracy89% pass accuracy69 touches55 passes6 tackles (most)3 interceptions (=most)2 shots2 chances createdDominating in the midfield. Saul Niguez's game by numbers vs. Tottenham:100% long ball accuracy89% pass accuracy69 touches55 passes6 tackles (most)3 interceptions (=most)2 shots2 chances created Dominating in the midfield. 🙌 https://t.co/vuRZD84z38

Niguez has been a key player at Atletico Madrid in the last few seasons, but has been second fiddle at the club recently.

It is likely Diego Simeone agreed to let go of the academy product, as he had to accommodate the wages of Antoine Griezmann, who joined the club from Barcelona on the last day of the transfer window.

