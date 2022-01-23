Ranking the 5 highest-paid players at Chelsea currently (2022)

Chelsea have enjoyed great success in the Premier League era. The infusion of cash by Roman Abramovich since 2003 has helped them become one of the most successful English clubs in the 21st century.
They won the Champions League last season. To bolster their chances in the Premier League this season, they broke their transfer record while bringing back Romelu Lukaku. They dished out £97.5 million for the Belgium striker, but he has not been able to replicate the form he displayed at Inter Milan.
Chelsea spend more on midfielders than any other Premier League team
The London-based club have one of the highest wage bills in the world (£162,64 million annually).
They rank second behind Manchester United in the Premier League in wages. However, they are the highest spenders on midfielders in the league, with almost 38% of their annual wages going to midfielders. The Blues rank second in wages for goalkeepers, defenders and forwards.
On that note, here's a look at the five highest-paid players at Chelsea currently.
Note: All figures are as perSpotrac.com.
#5 Ben Chilwell - £190,000 per week
Ben Chilwell started his career with Leicester City, graduating from their academy in 2015. He went on loan to Huddersfield Town in the middle of the 2015-16 campaign. So he missed out on the winners' medal in the Foxes' title-winning run that season.
His performances on the left flank, where he displays his pinpoint crossing and ability to pick up assists, make him one of the most in-demand left-backs in the league. The Blues signed him in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of £45 million.
His current contract runs out in 2025, and he pockets a handsome £9,88 million annually.
#4 Saul Niguez - £198,269 per week
Saul Niguez's transfer to Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid on the last day of the transfer window last summer was one of the surprises of the summer.
Niguez has been a key player at Atletico Madrid in the last few seasons, but has been second fiddle at the club recently.
It is likely Diego Simeone agreed to let go of the academy product, as he had to accommodate the wages of Antoine Griezmann, who joined the club from Barcelona on the last day of the transfer window.