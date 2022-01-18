Ranking the 5 highest-scoring clubs in Europe this season

The 2021/22 season has seen a plethora of high-flying action across the top footballing leagues in Europe. Teams are starting to place more emphasis on outscoring each other rather than trying to secure narrow victories.

Several clubs have been scoring goals for fun this season

The emergence of young talent, coupled with attacking methods employed by several modern managers, has led to high-scoring games this season. So it is no surprise that at least one team in each of Europe's top 5 Leagues has scored more than 50 goals halfway through the campaign.

On that note, let us take a look at 5 of the highest-scoring clubs in Europe this season.

Note: Only Europe's top 5 Leagues were considered for the list.

#5 Borussia Dortmund (49 goals)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund have continued to impress this season and their young frontline has left everybody in their wake. The Signal Iduna Park outfit are currently second in the Bundesliga table and have comfortably been one of the best teams in the country thanks to their threatening attackers.

Hope for even better in 2022 Borussia Dortmund in 2021:🏟 55 Games34 Wins🟨 5 Draws16 Losses126 Goals (Ø2,29)107 Points (Ø1,94)DFB PokalHope for even better in 2022 Borussia Dortmund in 2021:🏟 55 Games✅ 34 Wins🟨 5 Draws❌ 16 Losses⚽️ 126 Goals (Ø2,29)🅿️ 107 Points (Ø1,94)🏆 DFB PokalHope for even better in 2022👊 https://t.co/KTQJfETEaE

Marco Rose has employed a fluid system at the club, which has seen his side score 49 goals in the league so far. Norwegian superstar Erling Haaland has bagged a major share of these strikes, evidenced by his tally of15 goals in just 13 appearances.

Credit must also be given to Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brant and summer signing Donyell Malen. The quartet have contributed their fair share of goals while Jude Bellingham has also contributed reasonably from midfield.

Dortmund could still take their performances to the next level for the remainder of the campaign given the lack of injuries to their attackers this season.

#4 Inter Milan (51 goals)

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Italian SuperCup

Inter Milan are the reigning champions of Serie A and are favorites to retain their crown this year. Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi may have left the club in the summer. However, sound recruitment has ensured that the Nerazzurri have not missed a beat this season.

Simone Inzaghi's appointment has also been a clever move. However, what has been most surprising is that Inter have continued to score a bunch of goals this season.

Edin Dzeko, in particular, has turned out to be a good signing, with Lautaro Martinez excelling alongside the Bosnian international.

The young Argentinian striker has scored 11 goals in 19 games while his Eastern European partner has bagged eight goals. Hakan Calhanoglu has also been in good form, courtesy of which the Italian club have scored 51 times in the league this term.

scored 100 Serie A goals in a calendar year for the first time after

#SalernitanaInter @Inter _en destroys @OfficialUSS1919 with 5-0!11' I. Perisic33' D. Dumfries51' A. Sanchez77' L. Martinez87' R. Gagliardini @Inter scored 100 Serie A goals in a calendar year for the first time after @acmilan in 1950 (120 goals) @Inter_en destroys @OfficialUSS1919 with 5-0! 👏⚽️🔵 11' I. Perisic⚽️🔵 33' D. Dumfries⚽️🔵 51' A. Sanchez⚽️🔵 77' L. Martinez⚽️🔵 87' R. Gagliardini@Inter scored 100 Serie A goals in a calendar year for the first time after @acmilan in 1950 (120 goals)#SalernitanaInter https://t.co/nmbMgQOpIl

