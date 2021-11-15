Ranking the 5 most in-form France players in world football currently (2021)

France have always boasted world class talent across their ranks. They were the team to beat in the late 1990s and early 2000s alongside the legendary Brazil team. Players like Thierry Henry, Zinedine Zidane, David Trezeguet and Robert Pires often left viewers in awe of their talent.

Riding high on their World Cup victory in 1998 and their Euros triumph in 2000, France looked set to dominate football for decades. That was until internal controversies and a divided dressing room derailed Les Bleus from their upward trajectory as they neared the 2010s.

France's exit from the group stages of the 2010 FIFA World Cup alongside fellow 2006 finalists Italy was an all-time low for the team. However, since former player Didier Deschamps took over as national team manager in 2012, things could not have been better for France.

They dominated the qualifying rounds and marched to the final of Euro 2016, only to lose out to Portugal by a solitary goal on home soil. Two years later, France conquered Moscow and were crowned world champions at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Players like Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud have been pillars of France's successes in recent years.

As we edge closer to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France sit comfortably in top spot in their qualifying group with 15 points from seven games. They have confirmed their spot at next year's tournament with a game still to play and will go in all guns blazing to defend their title.

With that said, let's look at the five most in-form French players who have been crucial to their club's and country's stunning form in recent times.

#5 Moussa Diaby - Bayer Leverkusen

Moussa Diaby in action for Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

When Leon Bailey departed the BayArena to join Aston Villa in the Premier League, Leverkusen fans feared for their club's future. Kai Havertz's departure for Chelsea prior to that had already done enough damage to their optimism.

They feared that their side would lose their competitive edge in the German Bundesliga due to a talent drain. Enter: Moussa Diaby.

The 22-year-old winger has impressed for Leverkusen this season. Diaby has often left defenders shell-shocked with his dynamism in and around the box, and his explosiveness while cutting in from the wings. In 16 appearances across competitions this season, Diaby has scored six goals and set-up four more.

Should he continue his form, he could help Bayer Lerverkusen mount a run for automatic qualification to next year's UEFA Champions League. Diaby also played well in France's 8-0 demolition of Kazakhstan and looks set to be a part of the national squad in the future as well.

An exciting prospect to keep an eye on in the future!

#4 Matteo Guendouzi - Marseille

Matteo Guendouzi warms up before a league match.

Matteo Guendouzi is a player that leaves fans amazed with his weaving forward runs and his twisting and turning manouvres in midfield on the pitch. However, he has also shown a bratty side to his personality in the past which has put him in hot water in the past. Just ask fellow Frenchman Neal Maupay!

Guendouzi is currently on loan at Marseille from Arsenal, a deal that expires in the summer of 2022. The French club have an obligation to buy him upon the end of the loan spell.

Guendouzi is a player who likes to make surging forward runs to help progress the ball and initiate attacking transitions for his team. He can play well on the half-turn and has good ball retention against opponents that press high up the pitch.

Since moving to the south of France, Guendouzi has flourished with a bit more attacking freedom afforded to him in comparison to his days in London.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Mattéo Guendouzi has progressed the ball into the final third more than any other central midfielder in Ligue 1 this season; 75 passes and 34 carries.



Beginning to look like his move to Marseille worked out for everyone. 🇫🇷 Mattéo Guendouzi has progressed the ball into the final third more than any other central midfielder in Ligue 1 this season; 75 passes and 34 carries. Beginning to look like his move to Marseille worked out for everyone. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/9mp9mfIDkz

So far this season, the 22-year-old has made 17 appearances for Marseille across all competitions. He has a healthy return of three goals and three assists for his side during this time. Guendouzi has also recently been knocking on the door of Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus side.

Paul Pogba's injury concerns and others' inability to put in consistent performances could see Guendouzi get a chance to play for France soon.

