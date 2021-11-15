Ranking the 5 most in-form Italy players in world football currently (2021)

Football in Italy can be likened to a movie. Fans have seen the rise of sides like AC Milan in the 2000s, Inter Milan as we neared the 2010s and Juventus in the last decade or so.

There have also been some dark moments like the Calciopoli scandal which saw champions Juventus stripped off their Serie A title. Other clubs in Italy such as AC Milan, Fiorentina, Lazio and Reggina have faced various sanctions as well.

One thing is for sure though - everyone in and around the Italian footballing circles is deeply involved. From fans who light flares in the stands, to passionate managers and coaching staff shouting instructions at the players and duly joining in for celebrations.

Football in Italy is like a religion, with each club's followers upholding their agenda. Their national team, too, has been reaching great heights of late, setting a seemingly insurmountable world record recently.

B/R Football @brfootball ▪️ 37 games, 28 wins, 9 draws, 0 losses

▪️ Last defeat was Sept. 10, 2018 against Portugal

▪️ Broke the record for longest streak of clean sheets at 1,168 minutes

▪️ Won Euro 2020



Italy are currently ranked fourth in the FIFA rankings after their recent rise back to the top. Defensive stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci have been at the heart of this resurgence over the past four or five years. The team showed great fighting spirit as they saw off a strong England side to win the UEFA Euro 2020 crown in the summer.

With continental honors in the bag, Italy will look to conquer the world in next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar. They currently sit in top spot in their qualifying group, level on points with second-placed Switzerland, who are behind on goal difference.

The Azzurri will be looking to build upon their form going into next year's showcase tournament. With their current crop of players, it's not hard to imagine seeing them dominate in the future.

Let's take a look at the five players whose form for their clubs and for Italy in recent times has helped the reputation of Italian football reach for the stars again.

#5 Angelo Ogbonna - West Ham United

Angelo Ogbonna in action for West Ham United in the Premier League.

Angelo Ogbonna has been a rock at the back for a West Ham team that have made a surprisingly good start to the current campaign.

They sit third in the Premier League having won seven, drawn two and lost two of their 11 games. In their last four league games, the Hammers have beaten Everton, Tottenham, Aston Villa and, most notably, Liverpool.

This season, Ogbonna has averaged 2.4 clearances,1.0 interceptions and 0.6 tackles per game. The Italy defender has helped West Ham keep three clean sheets on a tough fixture list thus far. Ogbonna's hesitation to make silly challenges makes him a reliable and solid centre-back, a quality that is typically Italian about him.

Unfortunately, though, Ogbonna's scintillating start to the season was brought to a sudden halt recently as he suffered a cruciate ligament injury. The injury also prevented him from being part of the Italy squad for the ongoing international break. His club West Ham showed solidarity and class in standing by him.

Sporting Index @sportingindex Angelo Ogbonna has been ruled out for months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury which he picked up against Liverpool on Sunday.



West Ham will reportedly give the defender a new one-year-deal to give him time to recover from his injury.



Class from the Hammers. Angelo Ogbonna has been ruled out for months with an anterior cruciate ligament injury which he picked up against Liverpool on Sunday.West Ham will reportedly give the defender a new one-year-deal to give him time to recover from his injury.Class from the Hammers. https://t.co/1JsmYUBPH3

If not for his injury, Ogbonna would be higher up the list. However, football fans worldwide hope he returns from his long lay-off soon, and makes his way back on to the pitch for West Ham and Italy.

#4 Domenico Berardi - Sassuolo

Domenico Berardi has a quick moment of reflection while playing for Sassuolo in Serie A.

Domenico Berardi was a crucial player in Italy's forward line during their triumphant Euro 2020 campaign. He featured in all but one of their games en route to the cup, providing two important assists for his teammates. Berardi's rise to the top for Italy and Sassuolo has been remarkable, to say the least.

The 27-year-old first rose to prominence in a Serie A game against AC Milan in 2014 where he carried Sassuolo to a 4-3 win. There were some stunning facts that emerged after that win.

Berardi scored all four of his side's goals and, in doing so, became the second-youngest player in Italy since Silvio Piola (1931) to achieve the feat. He truly dominated a hapless AC Milan side that day, making it one of the worst games in their coveted history.

Gracenote Live @GracenoteLive RECORD: Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi is the FIRST player in 85 year history of Serie A to score FOUR goals in one match against AC Milan. RECORD: Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi is the FIRST player in 85 year history of Serie A to score FOUR goals in one match against AC Milan.

Berardi has made 10 appearances for Sassuolo this season, scoring five goals and dishing out three assists for his teammates. The winger continues to remain one of Italy's top players and has chosen to stick with Sassuolo despite receiving offers from other top clubs.

Italy and Sassuolo fans will be hoping the 2014 version of Berardi makes a return before the end of the season. They will also hope he plays a starring role for Roberto Mancini's side at the FIFA World Cup in 2022 in Qatar.

